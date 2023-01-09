Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
Plumas County News
Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far
All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
Plumas County News
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways
Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 3-8: DUIs, mental health calls and debris on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 3-8 January 3. Nothing changes...
Plumas County News
Two hour delay for Portola schools this morning
Plumas Unified School District is on a regular schedule today, Jan. 11, except for Portola schools. C. Roy Carmichael Elementary and Portola Junior Senior High School are on a two-hour delayed start.
I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
Plumas County News
Hwy 70 closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Rock and mud continue to keep Highway 70 closed. The rockslide is near Cresta and remains active. The mudslide, near Pulga Road, also remains active. There is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened. Original post: Caltrans announced that Highway 70 is closed...
Plumas County News
Learn about grant opportunities for local artists Jan. 16
The Nevada County Arts Council will return to Plumas County next week for a follow-up meeting to introduce Upstate California Creative Corps, which is a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. This grant program aims to employ artists to create awareness around public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery, civic engagement and social justice.
Plumas County News
College-level math class offered at Plumas Charter School in Chester
Students can now fulfill their high school and college math requirements at the same time by taking a dual-enrollment college algebra class taught at Plumas Charter School. Site Coordinator Keri Reed will teach the Feather River College class at PCS’ Chester Learning Center. Six students from Chester are currently enrolled in the new class and PCS plans to offer it to Quincy and Indian Valley Academy students via video conferencing next school year.
Plumas County News
Plumas supervisors meet; one questions the status quo
What happened during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 10?. County employee Ava Hagwood appeared before the board once again — asking the supervisors to increase compensation for employees. “Our wages have not come close to keeping up with inflation,” she said, which is contributing to low staffing rates and making it a struggle to hire qualified applicants. She also told the board that it’s shocking that the supervisors don’t know the state of their budget, which was a reason given in an earlier meeting for lack of pay raises.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
Plumas County News
Chester schools on 2-hour delay; others on time
The Plumas Unified School District announced that its Chester schools will be on a two-hour delayed start this morning, Jan. 9, due to weather. All other schools are on their regular schedules.
Plumas County News
Eldora Marie Duniphin
Eldora Marie Duniphin peacefully and with dignity passed on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 93. She was at her home in Quincy, surrounded by the family she loved unconditionally by her side. Eldora was born in Kerman, California, to Adolf and Victoria Selzer on February 2nd, 1929....
Plumas County News
Quincy Soroptimists honor Aidan Powers as Soropti-student
Soroptimist International of Quincy honored Aidan Powers as its most recent Soropti-student during its December lunch meeting. The Quincy High School faculty selected Aidan for his outstanding leadership, academics, community service and activities. Aidan is this year’s ASB president, four-year football team captain, wrestling and track team member, as well as active in California Scholarship Federation and the S-Club.
