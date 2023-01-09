What happened during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 10?. County employee Ava Hagwood appeared before the board once again — asking the supervisors to increase compensation for employees. “Our wages have not come close to keeping up with inflation,” she said, which is contributing to low staffing rates and making it a struggle to hire qualified applicants. She also told the board that it’s shocking that the supervisors don’t know the state of their budget, which was a reason given in an earlier meeting for lack of pay raises.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO