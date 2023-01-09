ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

No. 1 Houston 83, South Florida 77

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-10) Bryant 2-5 2-3 7, Hines 1-4 2-5 4, Tchewa 3-5 8-9 14, Harris 9-13 7-8 31, Miguel 1-7 2-2 4, Chaplin 6-9 0-0 14, C.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Conwell 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 21-27 77.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

VIRGINIA TECH (11-6) Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Washington St. 66, California 51

CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
BERKELEY, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT

MEMPHIS (12-5) C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-11 3-4 10, Davis 10-23 21-23 42, Lomax 2-5 0-0 5, McCadden 8-10 2-2 18, Franklin 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy 6-7 0-0 14, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-69 28-31 104.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55.
GREENVILLE, NC
WVNews

Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

Georgia 58, Mississippi St. 50

MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4) Jeffries 3-14 2-4 10, Smith 1-4 3-11 5, Davis 2-8 0-1 6, Reed 1-4 0-2 2, Matthews 4-7 0-2 8, Moore 5-14 2-2 15, McNair 1-6 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 7-22 50.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

Boise St. 84, UNLV 66

BOISE ST. (13-4) Degenhart 8-9 0-2 17, N.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Agbo 6-10 1-2 17, M.Rice 4-10 1-2 13, Shaver 4-9 5-6 15, Whiting 4-6 0-0 10, Milner 2-2 1-2 5, Kuzmanovic 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 8-14 84.
BOISE, ID
WVNews

Woods leads Hawks to victory over ND

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods posted a double-double to lead South Harrison to a 64-20 victory over Notre Dame in girls basketball action Wednesday night at Angelo Basile Court. Woods led three Hawks (5-5) in double figures with game-high totals of 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

EFHS #12 LHS #24.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the lengt…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs

CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy