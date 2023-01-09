ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Confident Giants won’t be patsy for anyone in NFC playoffs

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

This was the rarest of gifts for the Giants, for the players and for the fans who invest so many of their Sunday afternoons in them. This was a consequence-free Sunday. Nothing the Giants did would matter. It was like the NFL infused with “Seinfeld:”

A game about nothing.

The real work — and the real fun — begins now. Next weekend will come an airplane trip to Minneapolis and the franchise’s first playoff game in more than 2,100 days. Next week will come the rich reward of all they have built across the season’s first 18 weeks and 17 games.

Sunday was about fun — or as much fun as an NFL game allows, anyway. Starters were kept off the field, both sides of the ball. Davis Webb walked in off the street and ran for one touchdown and threw for another. The infernal Eagles and their even-more-infernal fans were forced to sweat through a 22-16 win at Lincoln Financial Field that sure should have been a lot easier than this.

But that’s the funny part: There are few things easy about the NFL. The Eagles, who have been superb from the start this season, were the ones forced to play to win a game they absolutely needed (to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC) while, at the same time, doing everything in their power to avoid even a scratch or a scrape. It’s hard to play football that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMs6N_0k7xGL2V00
Oshane Ximines of the New York Giants lays down a tackle on Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagle in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field
Corey Sipkin

The Giants essentially had a vacation week and still managed to bring some feel-good vibes home with them up the Turnpike. That’s been the theme all year. They’ve lost seven games but almost always managed to sow seeds of hope, even if the scoreboard disagreed. It has bred a team that must be brimming with confidence as the NFL’s marquee season begins.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH1p5_0k7xGL2V00
Giants backups feisty in loss to Eagles as attention turns to playoffs

“It’s a one-game season,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said after this one, which wasn’t official until Philly’s Reed Blankenship smothered an on-side kick with 1:38 left in the game. That finally allowed the 68,879 inside the Linc to exhale. That officially turned the page from what the Giants have done to what they must do. A grand opportunity awaits.

“We need to have our best week of preparation,” Daboll said, and then recalling the first time the Giants faced the Vikings this year he said: “When you play a team close all the way to the end, usually the team that makes a few more plays wins, and they did. All our prep will be geared to that team.”

And here’s the thing: Maybe the standings insist that the Eagles finished 4 ½ games better than the Giants this year. Maybe the Vikings already beat the Giants. Maybe the 49ers have a defense that seems like it’s going to require the rest of the NFC to go through San Francisco to get to the Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cr4mW_0k7xGL2V00
C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles lays a tackle on Lawrence Cager of the Giants.
Corey Sipkin

Those are the three elite teams in NFC right now. For now, we’ll have to play wait-and-see with the Cowboys, who were grisly in a what-turned-out-to-be meaningless game against mighty Sam Howell and the Commanders on Sunday, and now have Tom Brady to deal with next week in Tampa.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSldc_0k7xGL2V00
Kenny Golladay catches first touchdown as Giant with epic grab: ‘Long time coming’

Ask yourself: Should any of those teams frighten the Giants?

Should Minnesota, which only defeated the Giants on Christmas Eve thanks to a 61-yard field goal (and also a spotty DPI that nullified a key interception)? Should San Francisco, which for all its defensive prowess and all its fancy offensive stars is still relying on Mr. Irrelevant at quarterback? Should Philly? Really?

No. The Giants may not be anyone’s idea of a favorite to come out of the NFC, but they are nobody’s idea of a patsy, either. You can be sure the Vikings, given truth serum, would’ve preferred to see someone else on the other side of the field next week at U.S. Bank Stadium, given the way the last meeting shook out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKctu_0k7xGL2V00
N.Y. Post Photo Illustration

“We’ve got a bad bug about that game,” Giants safety Landon Collins said, and it’s understandable why.

There is also this: Whatever happens the rest of the way, the Giants are already well ahead of schedule. In Year 1 of the Joe Schoen/Daboll partnership, they are already back in the playoffs. It’s even wrong to say they’re playing with house money; when you clinch your spot with room to spare, it means you’re good enough to expect more than merely a participation trophy.

The Giants are good enough. The real work starts now. The real fun starts next weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to turn Sunday “nightmare” into a positive

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a simple assessment of his play in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Commanders and it could be extended to the team at large. Prescott went 14-of-37 for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that Kendall Fuller returned for a touchdown in what he called a “shitty” outing to close out the regular season. The flop came in a game that started with the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference still on the table, which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for their chances in the postseason.
New York Post

Arrest warrant issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams after violent crash

The Plano Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams, stemming from a car crash he was involved in last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, the Plano PD told TMZ on Wednesday. Further details about the allegation were not disclosed. “At this time, there is no plan to find and arrest” Williams, a police spokesperson said, adding that the 23-year-old NFL player “has been contacted to turn himself in.” If Williams is stopped by police before he turns himself in, “he would be arrested then,” police said. It is unclear if...
PLANO, TX
New York Post

USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64

LOS ANGELES — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Mike LaFleur, Jets part ways after rough season for offense

For the second time in three years, the Jets will conduct a search for an offensive coordinator. The team and Mike LaFleur have parted ways after two seasons together, according to The Post’s Brian Costello. New York — allowing LaFleur to pursue other opportunities — will start its process Thursday. It was a rocky year for the Jets and their offense, a unit that sputtered throughout the year amid injuries and inconsistencies to Zach Wilson and Mike White. Joe Flacco started four games, including the season-finale. New York’s offense didn’t score a touchdown in the final three games, losing to Jacksonville, Seattle and...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Giants’ playoff ‘innocence’ is joy to watch that won’t last long

It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy