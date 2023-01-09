Read full article on original website
WCAX
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
WCAX
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News Team-- Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons has been named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year. The recognition of his top-notch work comes from the National Sports Media Association. It’s Jack’s first win from the NSMA. The...
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
Vegan Restaurant Despacito Opens in Burlington’s Old North End
Three months after Knead Bakery closed, the space at 294 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington's Old North End is a vegan restaurant once again. Chef-owner David Quintana and chef Jeff Hodgdon launched Despacito with a soft opening in mid-December; they're targeting a grand opening on Saturday, January 14. The co-chefs...
suncommunitynews.com
Champlain Centre welcomes two new businesses
PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Centre has announced that two new stores will be opening their doors. Flora Belle Boutique opened Jan. 10 and Shesuma Outlet will be opening later in January. Flora Belle Boutique sources many of its products from eco-friendly vendors to shine a spotlight on sustainability. The store will...
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
montpelierbridge.org
Three Possible Site Plans For Elks Club
One of the firms hired by the city of Montpelier to help determine what should happen to the 133-acre former Elks Club property purchased by the city last summer has prepared three conceptual site plans for discussion at the city council meeting Jan. 18, according to Josh Jerome, the city’s community and economic development specialist. The city is now referring to the property as the “Country Club Road site.”
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
vermontcatholic.org
Parishes, individuals can ‘Walk with Moms in Need’
This fall, Vermonters voted to amend the Vermont Constitution by passing Article 22, which, among other things, enshrines into the state constitution the right to unrestricted abortion at any time during a pregnancy. Though abortion may now be considered inviolable by the state, it does not have to be an inevitable choice for a pregnant mother. She can still choose life for her baby.
mynbc5.com
UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
lakeplacidnews.com
Ticket sales lag for games, locals’ discount extended
LAKE PLACID — Tri-Lakes residents can receive a 40% discount on tickets for events during the FISU Winter World University Games now through the end of the competition. The 40% locals discount started on Jan. 1, originally promoted as a sale through Jan. 5. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism announced that the ticket sale would be extended for locals for the duration of the games.
mynbc5.com
Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
