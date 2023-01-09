Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma
It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
Yardbarker
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Calls Out Media After Only 3 Reporters Interviewed Him During Losing Streak
The Milwaukee Bucks have become a consistent fixture in the Eastern Conference contention picture, being a genuine title contender ever since 2018. Giannis ANtetokounmpo's dominance as a Buck is one of the main reasons for this, winning every individual and team honor he could with the team since being drafted in 2013.
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel Jones and company.
Suns news: Monty Williams sounds off on Phoenix defying the odds to destroy Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Phoenix Suns were given little chance by many to come away with a win in the Bay Area Tuesday night against the reigning NBA champions. After all, the Suns’ roster looked like an infirmary with all the banged-up bodies on it. But against all odds, the Suns pulled off a stunning 125-113 upset victory over the Warriors.
Malcolm Brogdon reveals ‘juggernaut’ reason that makes Celtics so great
Jayson Tatum is not only the reason the Boston Celtics are thriving this 2022-23 season. As Malcolm Brogdon said it, Jaylen Browns deserves just as much credit as Tatum. Speaking to reporters after the Celtics took down the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114, Brogdon emphasized that having Brown pair up with Tatum just brings Boston to a higher level, allowing them to dominate the NBA. He called both Tatum and Brown as “juggernauts” who can take over games when they want to.
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alec Burks trade: 3 best destinations for Pistons veteran
Everyone in the league knows that the Detroit Pistons are open for business with the trade deadline fast approaching. Armed with a few quality veterans that could help contending teams with their playoff pushes, the Pistons should cash in on their trade assets given their status as rebuilders. And accordingly, the Pistons appear willing to […] The post Alec Burks trade: 3 best destinations for Pistons veteran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place
How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands
Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell reacts to Jalen Brunson’s ‘crazy’ Knicks run
Jalen Brunson is on a hot streak with the New York Knicks, and even Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is in awe of what he’s doing. Brunson exploded once again on Wednesday, dropping 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting to help the Knicks take down the Indiana Pacers 119-113. It followed his 44-point outing in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.
Biggest need Raptors must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors’ wacky roster construction appears to be catching up to them. With a lack of a true center and an obvious lack of backcourt depth, the Raptors have struggled this season despite having All-Star caliber talents in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby. Through 41 games, the Raptors have won just 18 games as they plummet down to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs?
Ja Morant has been out of action for the Memphis Grizzlies in their last two games. The 23-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right thigh, and while it does sound like a minor injury, it has forced him to miss back-to-back contests already. Memphis is slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs […] The post Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving slapped with bold challenge by Kendrick Perkins amid Kevin Durant’s injury
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant for a considerable period after the former league MVP was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his knee. The Nets were cruising behind KD’s heroics before he went down, so the big question now is if the rest of the squad can step up to the plate without Durant in the picture. In his mind, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins firmly believes that it’s Kyrie Irving’s time to shine.
Alperen Sengun reaches heights not even Hakeem Olajuwon could reach in Rockets’ loss to Kings
The Houston Rockets drafted explosive scoring guard Jalen Green second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft with an intention to rebuild around him as a foundational piece. However, Green has seen his efficiency numbers dip, and his star go a bit dimmer as a result. But amid Green’s struggles, another one of the Rockets’ 2021 draft picks is continuing to cement himself as, perhaps, the true jewel of the Rockets’ rebuild. Alperen Sengun, the 20-year old center out of Turkey, has been that impressive.
Jamal Murray’s scary injury gets honest prognosis after brutal takedown of Suns
Jamal Murray missed all of the 2021-22 NBA season because of an ACL injury, which is also why Denver Nuggets fans can’t help themselves but wince every time they see the star point guard hit the floor or make a landing after a layup. On Wednesday night, Murray once again put Nuggets fans on a […] The post Jamal Murray’s scary injury gets honest prognosis after brutal takedown of Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0