ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help

Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide

BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
ypradio.org

Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation

A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody. The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.
Cat Country 102.9

It’s Time Billings School District Got On Board With These

They do work, even though Billings school district two superintendent Greg Upham says they do not. Metal detectors detect weapons, that's what they do. Smoke detectors do not stop arson, they detect smoke and save lives. Breathalyzers do not stop drunk driving, they detect alcohol levels, which enables police to get you off the road and that saves lives. Detectors detect weapons, that save lives, period.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings

Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy