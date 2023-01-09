Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Man facing homicide charge for midtown Billings crime spree
Thomas John Slevira, 32, was charged Friday with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He has not appeared in Yellowstone County District Court.
'It gets scary," Billings South Side neighbors fed up with another violent crime
Police responded to an attempted kidnapping and report of weapons around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street Friday morning.
Police seeking suspect in Billings casino armed robbery
The suspect is a man, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with dirty blonde hair with freckles in his late 20s to early 30s.
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help
Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
Body of missing Montana woman found after 5-day search
Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death is unknown. Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide
BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
montanarightnow.com
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
ypradio.org
Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation
A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody. The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.
Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day
Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
It’s Time Billings School District Got On Board With These
They do work, even though Billings school district two superintendent Greg Upham says they do not. Metal detectors detect weapons, that's what they do. Smoke detectors do not stop arson, they detect smoke and save lives. Breathalyzers do not stop drunk driving, they detect alcohol levels, which enables police to get you off the road and that saves lives. Detectors detect weapons, that save lives, period.
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0