Hopkinsville, KY

HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts

Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

clarksvillenow.com

wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Hopkinsville business on Mclean Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man showed a gun to employees and threatened them while demanding his vehicle from Superior Paint and Body Center LLC. No one was injured and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Found Hiding In Attic Arrested On Warrants

A man wanted on three warrants was located hiding in a Trigg County attic Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King in reference to active warrants and when they entered the home King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris fled and hid in the attic ignoring deputies’ commands.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery

A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault

A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
z975.com

MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police searching for 16-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile. Authorities are searching for Breyanna Shatto, 16, who was last seen on Jan. 9 around 2:00 p.m. at the DCS office on Pageant Lane in Clarksville. Breyanna goes by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

