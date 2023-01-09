Read full article on original website
whopam.com
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
wkdzradio.com
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Hopkinsville business on Mclean Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man showed a gun to employees and threatened them while demanding his vehicle from Superior Paint and Body Center LLC. No one was injured and no arrest has been made.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
whvoradio.com
Man Found Hiding In Attic Arrested On Warrants
A man wanted on three warrants was located hiding in a Trigg County attic Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King in reference to active warrants and when they entered the home King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris fled and hid in the attic ignoring deputies’ commands.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video. The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is...
fox17.com
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
wnky.com
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
wnky.com
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 28-year-old Larry Whitlock is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and other charges. If you have any information on his information, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
z975.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile. Authorities are searching for Breyanna Shatto, 16, who was last seen on Jan. 9 around 2:00 p.m. at the DCS office on Pageant Lane in Clarksville. Breyanna goes by...
WSMV
