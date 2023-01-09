CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO