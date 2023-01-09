Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
NBA teams preparing for LeBron James to request a trade: Look at 3 landing spots
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ current five-game winning streak, it’s not a stretch to say that LeBron James is unhappy
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Charles White, former Cleveland Browns top draft pick and USC star, dies at age 64
LOS ANGELES — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
What the Browns seem like they’re missing; Cavs trade options and Bojan Bodganovich: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Browns’ firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods; and the Cavs’ trade prospects, among other topics. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry! questions on a name for the Browns’ defensive coordinator search; and their salary cap and Deshaun Watson.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA, NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors can now use a DraftKings Ohio promo code offer to bet on college basketball, the NBA, and the NFL...
Browns fans react to close of disappointing season
Cleveland Browns fans react to close of disappointing 7-10 season, look forward to what 2024 might bring.
Kevin Love passes Anderson Varejao for 6th on Cavaliers rebounds list in loss to Jazz: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love continues to climb the Cavaliers all-time leaderboards in a variety of categories, passing another Cleveland fan favorite in Tuesday’s 116-114 loss to the Jazz in Utah. When Love grabbed the rebound off a Jarred Vanderbilt missed jumper early in the second quarter, he...
Cavs’ Most Valuable Realistic Trade Asset Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the better teams in the NBA throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-15, only 3.0 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics. Cleveland looks like a viable contender and they will...
bet365 Ohio promo code: get set for NFL postseason with $200 in bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As fans prepare for a busy night in the NBA and college basketball, apply our bet365 Ohio promo code here to...
No. 1 St. Edward survives pressure of No. 11 Lutheran East and Cody Head, 66-61
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Down two in the fourth quarter, St. Edward senior point guard Lucas Perusek deflected an inbounds pass under the basket and picked up the ball after Cameron Grant tapped it back toward him. Perusek turned while his momentum took him out of bounds, finding Brevyn Coleman...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season
CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
Who’s most to blame for the Browns’ disappointing defense in 2022? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, and are left with questions and concerns for the underwhelming performances. And a main concern visibly for this unit, is the defensive struggles. These struggles have led to the firing of Joe Woods, this morning. The...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0