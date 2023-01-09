Read full article on original website
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Body of man found in downtown Burien Tuesday morning
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below). Deputies responded to the area – about a block...
Seattle, Washington
Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail
Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
4 juveniles, including 13-year-old, arrested after chase, armed carjacking
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Guardian One captured the moments before a chase and armed carjacking ended in the arrest of four juveniles, the youngest just 13 years old. They are suspected of a car theft in Redmond and an armed carjacking in Renton. It ended with a police pursuit through...
KOMO News
Video appears to show moments before, after deadly Port Orchard shooting
PORT ORCHARD, WA — A 39-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting in Port Orchard. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said detectives are investigating if the shooting is possibly connected to mail thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
Seattle, Washington
Man Injured in Ballard Stabbing
One man was wounded in a stabbing in Ballard late Tuesday. At 11:55 p.m., police received a report that a man had been stabbed near Northwest 48th Street and Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The...
Man, woman hurt in Bitter Lake shooting
SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood then drove to a Northgate-area gas station, where he was met by police. Police were called to a Chevron station in the 2100 block of North Northgate Way at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.
q13fox.com
Police searching for 2 men accused of using elderly woman's stolen credit card
Bonney Lake Police are asking for your help to find 68-year-old James Edward Dodds (1st pic) and 30-year-old Davante Naicell Leach. Detectives say Dodds has been identified as the suspect who stole an elderly woman’s wallet from her shopping cart at Costco on Oct. 25, 2022. Dodds and Leach...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
q13fox.com
Deputies believe woman died after car she was moving rolled over her
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman who was moving two cars died Tuesday morning after police believe one of the cars rolled over her in a Puyallup neighborhood. Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the middle of a road near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.
Seattle, Washington
Soaked Suspect Arrested at Lake Union Houseboat After Throwing Bicycle, Ladder, Himself in Water
Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he trespassed on several houseboats, attempted to steal a motorized vessel and a paddleboard, threw a bicycle and ladder into Lake Union, and eventually ended up in the water himself. At 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Westlake Avenue North...
KATU.com
Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school
An 11-year-old Tacoma girl who passed away soon after a fight at school died as a result of fentanyl in her system, according to an update from the Pierce County medical examiner. The girl was involved in an “altercation” on May 20, 2022, with another student at Ford Middle School....
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
KING-5
Arrest made in overnight homicide investigation
Kitsap County deputies made an arrest in an overnight homicide investigation in Port Orchard. A 31-year-old man was found dead after responding to a shots fired cal.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime
Bellevue Police arrested four teenagers — three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old — Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a chase with stolen cars following an armed carjacking. While all four boys are in custody and both cars, a black Dodge Charger and a Hyundai Elantra were recovered, the...
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
q13fox.com
Seattle woman sentenced in 1997 case of dead infant found in gas station bathroom
The woman, who was 27 years old in 1997, gave birth to a baby boy in the bathroom, then discarded him in a trash can and left. According to county prosecutors, she told no one except the baby's father she was pregnant.
q13fox.com
Docs: Port Orchard man charged with murder believed victim was stealing mail
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Court documents say a man accused of shooting and killing another in a Port Orchard neighborhood believed the victim was stealing mail. 39-year-old Chad Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Richard Taii. Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9 near...
