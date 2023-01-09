ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II veteran celebrates 100 birthday in Springfield

By Sha'Diya Tomlin
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life here in Springfield. Friends and family surrounded Edgar Fox, honoring him for his service and celebrating his life.

“I feel very proud. And I’m appreciative to the people like you see here today. They remember.” said Fox.

Fox served in Japan as a member of the American occupying force when the war ended.

He was also in combat at the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Family and friends took the time to look back at Fox’s accomplishments over the course of 100 years and the lives he touched.

“He is a great mentor for all the veterans, all the marines and here especially, but veterans,” said Nolan Moody, celebrating the veteran.

And it wouldn’t be a birthday without a surprise. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure wanted to honor fox by making his birthday a holiday.

“I believe I was just fortunate to be able to live long enough to serve my country,” said Fox. Fox says that he has no regrets. And that he is proud that he was able to make a difference for his country.

