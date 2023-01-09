Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors remember five-year-old boy who died, police say, under suspicious circumstances
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in a north Columbus neighborhood are remembering a little boy, who is now the center of a suspicious death investigation being handled by The Columbus Division of Police. "It's mortifying, it's unbelievable that happened in this day and age," said Dave Dodaro, who lives...
WSYX ABC6
Mom said voices told her not to seek care for sick 5-year-old before death, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother was charged after a doctor told police her child's death could have been from "prolonged starvation" and life-threatening neglect. Charging documents said homicide detectives were alerted to a child who had died at Nationwide Children's Hospital on Monday. The mother, 44-year-old Saado...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Blendon Township homicide suspect made several 911 calls confessing crime
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The manhunt for a suspect, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a Kroger parking lot is over, and the man accused is behind bars. Blendon Township Police said Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina after they say he confessed to several 911 operators about the shooting.
WSYX ABC6
2 people charged with murder of 8-month-old, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people have been charged with the murder of an 8-month-old baby boy in North Linden. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr, 24, have both been charged with murder, Franklin County Municipal Court documents show. Officers found the boy at a home in the...
WSYX ABC6
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better family trauma resources from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
WSYX ABC6
Father using pain of daughter's death to help other grieving families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Burying a child is a pain no parent should have to endure. One father knows the heartache all too well. After losing his young daughter in an accident involving a 4-wheeler, Cecil Hicks was broken, but he took that darkness and turned it into light for other families trying to make it through.
WSYX ABC6
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing teen in Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing a teenager at a Mansfield hotel was arrested by a federal fugitive task force in Columbus. Thirty-one-year-old Monteles Holland was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 10 around 11:20 a.m. Holland...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
WSYX ABC6
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
WSYX ABC6
Teens charged after online threats to Hilliard school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 15-year-old students are now facing charges in connection with making threatening Instagram posts targeting Hilliard Davidson High School. About 900 of 1,900 Hilliard Davidson high school students did not attend classes Monday. Around 8:30 p.m., concerned students and parents contacted Hilliard City Schools about...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police recover drugs, cash, stolen guns in 'large bust'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday reported a "large bust" in which officers seized drugs, cash and stolen guns. According to a tweet posted at about 6 p.m., officers recovered $142,000 in cash and five stolen guns, as well as marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old in the Hilltop is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Mahat Salat, 21, is charged with the murder of Suleeman Abdi. He was killed on Dec. 17 along Wedgewood Drive. Officers were called to the Wedgewood...
WSYX ABC6
Police say death of 8-month-old boy in Linden is 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of an eight-month-old boy in North Linden as suspicious, police said early Tuesday morning. Officers found the boy at a home in the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street after a 911 caller told dispatchers their son was...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
WSYX ABC6
Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night. Police were called to the 4000 block of Clock Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man being shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a...
WSYX ABC6
Already at odds with ODOT, restaurant owner faces theft issue that threatens his other job
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Already in a fight with the Ohio Department of Transportation as he tries to save his restaurant, a Delaware man is now dealing with those trying to turn the lights out on his day job. Patrick Allen had his truck broken into and said $6,000...
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
WSYX ABC6
National Veterans Memorial and Museum open with $1 admission on MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is offering $1 admission. She Serves | Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors. The museum is located at 300 W. Broad Street in...
