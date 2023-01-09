ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Father using pain of daughter's death to help other grieving families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Burying a child is a pain no parent should have to endure. One father knows the heartache all too well. After losing his young daughter in an accident involving a 4-wheeler, Cecil Hicks was broken, but he took that darkness and turned it into light for other families trying to make it through.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing teen in Mansfield hotel

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing a teenager at a Mansfield hotel was arrested by a federal fugitive task force in Columbus. Thirty-one-year-old Monteles Holland was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 10 around 11:20 a.m. Holland...
MANSFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teens charged after online threats to Hilliard school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 15-year-old students are now facing charges in connection with making threatening Instagram posts targeting Hilliard Davidson High School. About 900 of 1,900 Hilliard Davidson high school students did not attend classes Monday. Around 8:30 p.m., concerned students and parents contacted Hilliard City Schools about...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police recover drugs, cash, stolen guns in 'large bust'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday reported a "large bust" in which officers seized drugs, cash and stolen guns. According to a tweet posted at about 6 p.m., officers recovered $142,000 in cash and five stolen guns, as well as marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting last month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old in the Hilltop is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Mahat Salat, 21, is charged with the murder of Suleeman Abdi. He was killed on Dec. 17 along Wedgewood Drive. Officers were called to the Wedgewood...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police say death of 8-month-old boy in Linden is 'suspicious'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of an eight-month-old boy in North Linden as suspicious, police said early Tuesday morning. Officers found the boy at a home in the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street after a 911 caller told dispatchers their son was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH

