High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford

Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Noel & Dave Happily Unmarried of Utica - Rome NYSource MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Tully boys basketball defeats Fabius-Pompey, stays perfect against Section III teams
Tully boys basketball stayed perfect against Section III opponents this season with a win over Fabius-Pompey on Wednesday night.
All-CNY boys basketball player of the year scores 32, breaks school’s all-time scoring record (video)
New Hartford’s standout senior and 2022 All-CNY large school boys basketball player of the year Zach Philipkoski added to his impressive high school resume by becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader during Tuesday night’s 66-57 win over Utica Proctor. Philipkoski surpassed Tim Welchon Jr.’s 1,416 points in...
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III girls basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III girls basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 6) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball finding ’rhythm’ with win over East Syracuse Minoa
Jamesville-DeWitt’s girls basketball team was in the midst of a three-game skid heading into Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against East Syracuse Minoa.
CNY JV girls basketball team makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 (video)
West Genesee freshman Alanna Bowman sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter to help her junior varsity basketball team against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night. After a tweet including the shot went out, ESPN’s flagship program picked up the clip and featured it as part of...
Reliving 2003: Hakim Warrick’s big night vs. Boston College helps overcome a clunker by Kueth Duany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. SU LEFT STANDING.
Syracuse’s 3-point shooting and 3-point defense shuts down Virginia Tech (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Virginia Tech came into Wednesday’s game in the JMA Wireless Dome with four-straight losses. Still, a win over the Hokies would represent Syracuse’s best victory on the season thus far.
4 CNY basketball players named 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominees
The McDonald’s All-American Games have announced the nominees for the 2023 game, and four Section III players made the list. Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff, Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate, Rome Free Academy’s Amya McLeod and LaFayette’s Christian DeJoseph are among 722 girls and boys nominees.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-72 victory vs. Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_VT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s 3-point shooting...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 82-72 victory against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Syracuse made 3-pointers and guarded the 3-point line. That formula doomed Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. – What happened at the 3-point line Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome went a long way toward explaining the outcome of Syracuse’s game against Virginia Tech. In SU’s 82-72 triumph over the Hokies, the Orange shot 8-of-16 from the 3-point line.
Syracuse men’s and women’s lacrosse have a combined six preseason All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will enter the 2023 season with a combined six preseason All-Americans with one team carrying a majority of the honors. Head coach Kayla Treanor’s women’s lacrosse team has five 2023 preseason All-Americans, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine....
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Early look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the 2022 college football season officially over, the ACC officially lays to rest the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The conference will start play under the 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023. It’s set up for schools to face three programs every year, and the other 10 programs twice every four years.
Syracuse freshman Peter Carey to miss rest of season after undergoing surgical procedure on knee
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse freshman Peter Carey will miss the remainder of the season, according to SU coach Jim Boeheim. Carey, a 6-foot-11 center, recently underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee, Boeheim said following the Orange’s 82-72 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. “He won’t...
Joe Girard, Maliq Brown lead Syracuse basketball past Virginia Tech, 82-72
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange put together one of its best performances of the season in an 82-72 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse decided the game with a dominant stretch in the opening minutes of the second half. The Orange led 43-37 at halftime but opened the second half with a stunning 20-4 run to take a 63-41 lead.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: We want your thoughts on Syracuse Basketball
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week we want to know how many wins you think the men’s basketball team...
Jesse Edwards struggles in Syracuse’s loss at Virginia: ‘He’s kind of a mystery right now’
Charlottesville, Va. – Less than two minutes into Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday, Jesse Edwards leaned awkwardly and flipped up a scoop shot that went in the basket. Edwards scored the two points, but the manner in which he got off the shot, off-balance and avoiding contact,...
A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse predictions & odds with Caesars promo FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is a large slate of Men’s college basketball tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our expert will give their Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse prediction, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
