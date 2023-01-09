High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO