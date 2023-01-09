ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford

By Pat Spadafore
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Virginia Tech

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-72 victory vs. Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_VT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s 3-point shooting...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard, Maliq Brown lead Syracuse basketball past Virginia Tech, 82-72

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange put together one of its best performances of the season in an 82-72 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse decided the game with a dominant stretch in the opening minutes of the second half. The Orange led 43-37 at halftime but opened the second half with a stunning 20-4 run to take a 63-41 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Reacts: We want your thoughts on Syracuse Basketball

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week we want to know how many wins you think the men’s basketball team...
WIBX 950

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse predictions & odds with Caesars promo FULLSYR

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is a large slate of Men’s college basketball tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our expert will give their Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse prediction, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy