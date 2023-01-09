ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
GALENA, IL
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Drug Arrest After Car Chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
WATERLOO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”

According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two dead in three vehicle accident

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered […]
GALENA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in UTV rollover accident

An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
ERIE, IL
KCRG.com

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

One Killed Tuesday in Johnson County Crash

(Johnson County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-380 Tuesday. The ISP says traffic had slowed south of the Swisher exit around 11:30am Tuesday. A semi had slowed down, following the flow of traffic, when a vehicle crashed into the back of the semi. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash. So far the name of the driver has not been released.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle

A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
WATERLOO, IA

