Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Linn County 3rd Fire District, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Health Department looking for cat involved in biting incident on Sunday
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for information about a cat involved in a biting incident. A cat bit a man on Sunday, January 8th after 5 pm in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The cat escaped the owner's...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol: Cedar Rapids man killed in I-380 crash Tuesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was killed in a crash along Interstate 380 on Tuesday after crashing into the back of a semi in Johnson County. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Eric Taylor, 37, died in the crash. Authorities say traffic slowed down...
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
Two dead in three vehicle accident
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered […]
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
iheart.com
One Killed Tuesday in Johnson County Crash
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-380 Tuesday. The ISP says traffic had slowed south of the Swisher exit around 11:30am Tuesday. A semi had slowed down, following the flow of traffic, when a vehicle crashed into the back of the semi. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash. So far the name of the driver has not been released.
KCRG.com
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood. To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like...
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque coffee shop plans second site; ED bar closes; Garnavillo child care center expands
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Garnavillo, Iowa, and East Dubuque,...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
