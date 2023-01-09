Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs. Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alex City man injured in fatal collision in Lee County
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, has claimed the life of an Opelika man and injured an Alexander City man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma driven by Larry White, 72, of Alexander City.
Unforgettable Hank Williams Jr. Returns To Boise After More Than 10 Years
Nampa, Idaho - Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will be Hank Williams Jr. with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show. Hank Williams Jr. was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and in 2017 he made the list of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time at 50.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian church hopes to build this year, after years of portable worship
MERIDIAN—After acquiring 14 acres of land on Amity Road, Stonehill Church is working with developers and architects to build a church that is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024, Lead Pastor Doug Connelly said. The church will be located on Amity Road, and the space...
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man convicted of 1989 murder denied parole
A man serving time for a 1989 murder in Camp Hill will remain behind bars after Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied a request for parole for the man. Kenny Wayne Ford was one of 32 individuals with requests for parole denied on Jan. 3, 2023. The victim’s mother spoke against the parole request and Ford’s brother spoke in favor. The board voted to deny parole and approved a reset date of January 2028.
Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AOL Corp
‘Most coveted property in Ada County’ to get apartments, retail. Will golf course remain?
For more than 100 years, a golf course has operated north of the Boise River. A new owner wants to bring housing and restaurants, bars and stores to the course’s edge along State Street, redesigning the more-than 100-acre tract and investing $250 million in the project just as local leaders are focusing on the corridor as a transit, housing and commercial hub.
Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos
CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
KPVI Newschannel 6
One Man Dead in Semi-Truck Crash
A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash on Monday. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old man from Boise was driving a freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84 when the truck went off the roadway, jack-knifed and rolled. The driver was wearing a...
National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise
So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
KIVI-TV
Meridian City Council seeking applications for $50,000 Neighborhood Grants
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian City Council is seeking applications for its Neighborhood Grant funding project. The Council has allocated $50,000, to be awarded to Meridian residents, for projects that bring Meridian neighbors together and improve the community. The program supports residents and organizations who want to lead an...
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise
I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Southern Idaho Woman Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling More Than $1.7 Million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
MERIDIAN, ID - A 55-year-old Meridian woman who was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014-2022 has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million. Catherine Skidmore has been charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Black Canyon Irrigation District...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
