ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s Emari Demercado living out dream playing title game in hometown

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8djo_0k7xDOnJ00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Emari Demercado smiled broadly as he imagined what his emotions would be like Monday night.

For the first time in his life, he will walk inside SoFi Stadium, and he will do so as a player living out his wildest dream, playing in the national championship a five-minute drive from his Inglewood home.

“Literally, if I walk to the end of my street, I can see the stadium,” the TCU running back said. “To be able to grow up here, have my whole childhood here, leave and go to Texas and be able to finish my college career here, it’s almost like it’s scripted.”

The previous chapter was incredible in its own right. In TCU’s Fiesta Bowl upset of Michigan, Demercado rushed for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown, filling in for star running back Kendre Miller after he suffered a right knee injury; Miller is questionable for the championship game against Georgia. Demercado picked the perfect time for the first 100-yard rushing game of his career — he also became the first 100-yard rusher against Michigan this season — helping underdog TCU reach the title game in what has been a miraculous season for the Big 12 school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PgBz_0k7xDOnJ00
Emari Demercado grew up just a five-minute drive away from SoFi Stadium.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jymB_0k7xDOnJ00
Emari Demercado speaks to the media on Friday.
AP

“That was a special moment,” he said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E78M8_0k7xDOnJ00 Georgia’s Brock Bowers draws Rob Gronkowski comparison from TCU coach

So not only will the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Demercado be playing the biggest game of his life in his backyard, but he may be the Horned Frogs’ feature back. This for a player who had to take the junior college route coming out of Downey High School and waited his turn at TCU. There were times he considered transferring, but he waited it out. Leaving didn’t feel right. Under new coach Sonny Dykes, he produced career-highs in yards (622), carries (107) and touchdowns (seven) as a fifth-year senior.

“I think I’ve always known what I’m capable of,” said Demercado, a standout student who is a three-time, first-team selection to the Academic All-Big 12 team. “Just to finally be able to put it on display, that’s something that’s special for me. It’s just a matter of having that confidence and being able to do it.”

Demercado will have his family, his girlfriend and his best friend, Ryder Hawkins, and their parents at the game. He stayed with them after he transferred to Downey because they lived close to the school, making it more manageable to arrive on time for 5 a.m. practices. Monday night, he will get to experience the moment with them.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Demercado said. “When I first get in there, it’ll be like a surreal moment, looking around like, ‘this is crazy.’ But I have to dial it back, get ready for the game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64

LOS ANGELES — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Texas HS football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment

Several Texas high school football students were hospitalized after they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment by their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.  The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth-period athletic class at the elite public school just outside Dallas. One mother claims her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks, according to the Dallas Morning News,...
ROCKWALL, TX
New York Post

Arrest warrant issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams after violent crash

The Plano Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams, stemming from a car crash he was involved in last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, the Plano PD told TMZ on Wednesday. Further details about the allegation were not disclosed. “At this time, there is no plan to find and arrest” Williams, a police spokesperson said, adding that the 23-year-old NFL player “has been contacted to turn himself in.” If Williams is stopped by police before he turns himself in, “he would be arrested then,” police said. It is unclear if...
PLANO, TX
New York Post

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release. It is expected to be about a quarter of the size of the company’s large Orlando theme parks, according to Page Thompson, the company’s president of new ventures. “Even though it may be smaller in terms of acreage than our other parks, the quality of it, the level, worthy of the Universal name,” Thompson said...
FRISCO, TX
New York Post

Marlins trade shortstop Miguel Rojas to Dodgers for prospect

MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The Dodgers needed a shortstop after Trea Turner — their starter at that position for all but two games last season — left in free agency and signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. And that hole, evidently, will be filled by Rojas. He has a $5 million salary in the final season of a $10 million, two-year contract, then can become a free agent. Rojas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Wiped Off the Map: Homeless Feel Lost in the Shuffle Waiting For Housing Assistance

On a hot day in early November, Justin Thomas, Caitlin Sowell and Danielle Hollowell sat outside the Moni Food Mart at the corner of Marsh Lane and Rosemeade Parkway in northern Dallas. Two young pit bulls named Bruce and Buddy Holly lay beside them. The three are homeless and living in tents at a nearby encampment, but they’re trying to change that.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy