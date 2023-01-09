ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bend, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs. Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first...
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

‘Most coveted property in Ada County’ to get apartments, retail. Will golf course remain?

For more than 100 years, a golf course has operated north of the Boise River. A new owner wants to bring housing and restaurants, bars and stores to the course’s edge along State Street, redesigning the more-than 100-acre tract and investing $250 million in the project just as local leaders are focusing on the corridor as a transit, housing and commercial hub.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
MARSING, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise

So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos

CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death

BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5. According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

One Man Dead in Semi-Truck Crash

A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash on Monday. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old man from Boise was driving a freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84 when the truck went off the roadway, jack-knifed and rolled. The driver was wearing a...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search

BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady

Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous

Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested in connection with death of Nampa woman

NAMPA, Idaho — A man sought by police after a woman was found dead inside a Nampa apartment is in the Canyon County Jail, and may soon face murder charges. Caldwell Police arrested Justino Morales Ramos, 29, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. He currently faces a charge of failure to notify authorities about a death, a felony under Idaho law. He is also being held on a U.S. immigration hold. The Caldwell Police Department said murder charges are pending.
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy