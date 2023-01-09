Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs. Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first...
Unforgettable Hank Williams Jr. Returns To Boise After More Than 10 Years
Nampa, Idaho - Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will be Hank Williams Jr. with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show. Hank Williams Jr. was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and in 2017 he made the list of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time at 50.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian church hopes to build this year, after years of portable worship
MERIDIAN—After acquiring 14 acres of land on Amity Road, Stonehill Church is working with developers and architects to build a church that is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024, Lead Pastor Doug Connelly said. The church will be located on Amity Road, and the space...
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
AOL Corp
‘Most coveted property in Ada County’ to get apartments, retail. Will golf course remain?
For more than 100 years, a golf course has operated north of the Boise River. A new owner wants to bring housing and restaurants, bars and stores to the course’s edge along State Street, redesigning the more-than 100-acre tract and investing $250 million in the project just as local leaders are focusing on the corridor as a transit, housing and commercial hub.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise
So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos
CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death
BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5. According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.
KPVI Newschannel 6
One Man Dead in Semi-Truck Crash
A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash on Monday. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old man from Boise was driving a freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84 when the truck went off the roadway, jack-knifed and rolled. The driver was wearing a...
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
Givens Hot Springs' owners speak out after roof collapses
MELBA, Idaho — Taking a soak in Givens Hot Springs has been a favorite pastime for many people around Idaho since the early 1880s. It is located in Melba, Idaho. More than 140 years later, the hot springs is in some hot water. Seven people were taken to the...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho
A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady
Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Man arrested in connection with death of Nampa woman
NAMPA, Idaho — A man sought by police after a woman was found dead inside a Nampa apartment is in the Canyon County Jail, and may soon face murder charges. Caldwell Police arrested Justino Morales Ramos, 29, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. He currently faces a charge of failure to notify authorities about a death, a felony under Idaho law. He is also being held on a U.S. immigration hold. The Caldwell Police Department said murder charges are pending.
