Former Omaha police officer sentenced after damaging items in ex-girlfriend's apartment

A Papillion man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. Edward Luben, 57, agreed to enter the guilty pleas in exchange for the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissing nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies.
A 90,000-square-foot activity center, a handful of museums and multiple career centers were among 35 Omaha-based projects recommended to receive a combined $225 million through a multiyear economic recovery effort. The Economic Recovery Special Committee of the Nebraska Legislature released a report Tuesday afternoon detailing dozens of projects independent engineering...
All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Pete Buttigieg, the...
Comments / 0