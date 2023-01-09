Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Strong winds have caused storm damage in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - As storms continue to affect Northern California, Corning has received storm damage on Saturday. Poor weather conditions and strong winds have caused downed power lines, structure damage and debris to litter the streets triggering road blocks. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
krcrtv.com
Drought outlook: are we on pace to break out?
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Friday marked the 12th-consecutive day rain has been recorded at the Redding Regional Airport—undoubtedly a good sign for our water supply. With each successive storm, questions of whether this will bring an end to the prolonged drought have come up. The wettest start to January...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
CORNING, Calif. - A strong wind storm whipped through parts of Corning on Saturday morning leaving behind significant damage and debris. People living along First St. and Solano St. said it was hailing with strong winds around 9 a.m. when crashing sounds were heard just feet from their homes. "I'm...
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters
REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
