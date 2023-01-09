After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.

NIPOMO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO