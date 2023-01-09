ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

South County Jury Trials Cancelled for Tuesday Due to Deluge

Due to the impacts of the storm all jury trials in the South County are cancelled today, Tuesday. Jury trials in the North County are on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week are instructed not to call Jury Services directly as the phone lines are overwhelmed. Jurors...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss

– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Community Bank of Santa Maria Posts Four Promotions

Janet Silveria, president/CEO Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced four promotions with the bank. Elise Fuentes has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s Santa Maria Way branch. Marisol Cruz has been promoted to loan administrator. Natalie Barragan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administration officer. Todd Norman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA
syvnews.com

Flooding closes roads in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang

The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home...
SANTA MARIA, CA
GV Wire

Morro Bay: ‘We Feel Like We’re in the Movie Waterworld’

Morro Bay, a favorite seaside vacation destination for many Valley residents, looks more like a scene from a Hollywood movie after Monday’s severe winter storm sent floodwaters pouring down Main Street, effectively cutting the beach town in half, shutting off power to the entire town, and leaving areas underwater on Tuesday.
MORRO BAY, CA

