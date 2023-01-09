Read full article on original website
Rainfall Totals From the Storm 01.11.2023
6.43 inches in Atascadero. 2.1 at the Paso Robles airport. 6.6 inches at Lake Nacimiento. 6.66 inches at Santa Margarita Lake. 10.48 inches at Rocky Butte.
Noozhawk
South County Jury Trials Cancelled for Tuesday Due to Deluge
Due to the impacts of the storm all jury trials in the South County are cancelled today, Tuesday. Jury trials in the North County are on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week are instructed not to call Jury Services directly as the phone lines are overwhelmed. Jurors...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deadly SLO County storm brings second day of destruction. See photos and video
Local agencies attempted to clean up after the brutal storm.
Bakersfield Channel
Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast
LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Noozhawk
Newborn Baby, Mother Among People Rescued from Santa Ynez River in Lompoc
A woman who had just given birth and her baby were among people rescued from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc on Monday. In the first incident, the Lompoc Fire Department was on the 2000 block of North H Street checking on black smoke they had seen earlier, police Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss
– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Community Bank of Santa Maria Posts Four Promotions
Janet Silveria, president/CEO Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced four promotions with the bank. Elise Fuentes has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s Santa Maria Way branch. Marisol Cruz has been promoted to loan administrator. Natalie Barragan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administration officer. Todd Norman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
syvnews.com
Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday
After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
Record rainfall recorded in SLO County during storm. Here’s a look at the latest totals
One SLO County spot broke a rainfall record set in 1995.
syvnews.com
Flooding closes roads in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang
The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home...
GV Wire
Morro Bay: ‘We Feel Like We’re in the Movie Waterworld’
Morro Bay, a favorite seaside vacation destination for many Valley residents, looks more like a scene from a Hollywood movie after Monday’s severe winter storm sent floodwaters pouring down Main Street, effectively cutting the beach town in half, shutting off power to the entire town, and leaving areas underwater on Tuesday.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures
All Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school sites were set to reopen Wednesday, although students have not yet returned back to campus from winter break. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
