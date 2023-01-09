Read full article on original website
Tesla Significantly Cut Model 3 And Model Y Prices In China
Tesla sharply reduced the prices for its Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y cars in China in an attempt to boost sales. This is the second price reduction in China within just over two months (the first one was 5-9 percent in late October), and as far as we know, the most significant one to date.
China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts
The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
Ram 1500 EV To Get Range-Extender Option, Stellantis CEO Confirms
Ram Trucks has unveiled the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES last week, giving us a clear look at its future electric full-size pickup truck that will be unveiled later this year. While the vehicle is labeled a concept, it accurately previews the production model that will launch sometime in...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Many People Aren't Plugging In Their PHEVs, According To Study
It's honestly no surprise that people are buying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and then not charging them. Heck, they work as a gas car that saves fuel, so you don't actually need to plug them in, but it would arguably be nice if it were somehow required. A PHEV...
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours
There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
Hyundai And Kia Have Ambitious Sales Targets For 2023
Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have released global sales figures for 2022 and targeted projections for the coming year. In a media statement, Hyundai says sales outside of Korea totaled 3,255,695 units, representing an increase of 2.9% compared to last year. In its home market, sales declined by 5.2% to 688,884. The company delivered 3,944,579 vehicles in 2022, resulting in a 1.4% increase compared to 2021.
Tesla Cybertruck Coming, Giga Press Shipments Arrive At Giga Texas
Thanks to highly active Tesla Giga Texas "watcher" and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer via Teslarati, we now know that at least four huge shipments arrived from IDRA recently. Tegtmeyer produces videos of the happenings around Tesla's Austin factory and also invests himself in learning what's underway. He recently posted that more packages with Cybertruck Giga Press parts have been delivered.
US: Audi Consistently Increases Electric Car Sales (Q4 2022 Results)
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the United States 54,054 cars, which is 63 percent more than a year ago. Despite this outstanding growth, the annual result remained negative at 186,875 (down almost 5 percent year-over-year). Meanwhile, the German premium brand significantly increased battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales
Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
China: Tesla EV Sales Noticeably Decreased In December 2022
In December, Tesla noted a decrease in wholesale vehicle shipments in China (local sales and export). According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, last month the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume amounted to 55,796 units. That's 21 percent less than a year ago (70,847) and significantly less than in November (100,291).
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
