ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Significantly Cut Model 3 And Model Y Prices In China

Tesla sharply reduced the prices for its Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y cars in China in an attempt to boost sales. This is the second price reduction in China within just over two months (the first one was 5-9 percent in late October), and as far as we know, the most significant one to date.
insideevs.com

China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts

The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King

2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
GEORGIA STATE
insideevs.com

Ram 1500 EV To Get Range-Extender Option, Stellantis CEO Confirms

Ram Trucks has unveiled the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES last week, giving us a clear look at its future electric full-size pickup truck that will be unveiled later this year. While the vehicle is labeled a concept, it accurately previews the production model that will launch sometime in...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
insideevs.com

Many People Aren't Plugging In Their PHEVs, According To Study

It's honestly no surprise that people are buying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and then not charging them. Heck, they work as a gas car that saves fuel, so you don't actually need to plug them in, but it would arguably be nice if it were somehow required. A PHEV...
Top Speed

Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650

When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
insideevs.com

Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours

There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai And Kia Have Ambitious Sales Targets For 2023

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have released global sales figures for 2022 and targeted projections for the coming year. In a media statement, Hyundai says sales outside of Korea totaled 3,255,695 units, representing an increase of 2.9% compared to last year. In its home market, sales declined by 5.2% to 688,884. The company delivered 3,944,579 vehicles in 2022, resulting in a 1.4% increase compared to 2021.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Coming, Giga Press Shipments Arrive At Giga Texas

Thanks to highly active Tesla Giga Texas "watcher" and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer via Teslarati, we now know that at least four huge shipments arrived from IDRA recently. Tegtmeyer produces videos of the happenings around Tesla's Austin factory and also invests himself in learning what's underway. He recently posted that more packages with Cybertruck Giga Press parts have been delivered.
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

US: Audi Consistently Increases Electric Car Sales (Q4 2022 Results)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the United States 54,054 cars, which is 63 percent more than a year ago. Despite this outstanding growth, the annual result remained negative at 186,875 (down almost 5 percent year-over-year). Meanwhile, the German premium brand significantly increased battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
torquenews.com

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales

Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
insideevs.com

China: Tesla EV Sales Noticeably Decreased In December 2022

In December, Tesla noted a decrease in wholesale vehicle shipments in China (local sales and export). According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, last month the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume amounted to 55,796 units. That's 21 percent less than a year ago (70,847) and significantly less than in November (100,291).
torquenews.com

Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon

Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy