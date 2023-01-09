ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDEy_0k7xB8Xg00

Philly set a new franchise standard with win No. 14 while clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful.

The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.

After building a 19-0 lead, it was certainly shaping up as a game that the Eagles could pull their starters but failures in the red zone and a host of dropped interceptions resulted in some shaky moments until Reed Blankenship secured an onside kick with 1:37 to play, to let them grab a 22-16 win.

“You want me to be honest? I want more,” receiver A.J. Brown said after the game when asked about the NFC East championship hat and t-shirt he was wearing. “It is cool for the moment. The past couple years (in Tennessee), I gave my hat to my daughter, and I am going to give this one to her and try and continue to give her more hats.”

Brown, who set the franchise single-season record for receiving yards by reaching 1,496, needs two more hats, one that says NFC champions and another that reads Super Bowl LVII kingpins.

“There are two more hats out there and I am trying to get it,” he said. “My sights are that I am looking forward and what I can try and do to get better and taking this game one game at a time in the playoffs.”

For Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay it was his first division title in his 10th NFL season.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been in the league 10 years and never won a division in my life,” said Slay. “I got one. I’ve never had a bye week (in the playoffs). I’ve never seen the second round (of the playoffs). I get to see both of them at one time, so I’m thankful.”

The style points might not have been satisfactory to the fan base but the result at the end of the grind was something the players were proud of.

“This team has been working hard all year and all off-season,” Slay said. “We’ve been grinding. We knew what type of team we were going to be. I just know we didn’t come out how we wanted to play, but we got the thing done. We got the thing done. Just a good thing that we get to dress up one more time, and do it again.”

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was a part of the 2017-18 Super Bowl team so he knows all about the t-shirt and hat games as well as what a No. 1 seed means.

“I never get tired of (clinching games) but I know this is just the first step of what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “We’re trying to hold that trophy at the end of the day. Hopefully, I’m at that podium smiling after the Super Bowl, but it’s going to take one game at a time, one play at a time, and one day at a time.

“I think this team is excited for the challenge. This week we’re going to work, get the weekend off then we’ll get ready for what’s to come.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who returned after missing two games with a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder and fought through significant soreness against the Giants improved to a gaudy 14-1 as a starter en route to finally officially validating the Eagles as the top dog in the NFC.

“I think it’s a huge accomplishment, and maybe I’m not realizing the magnitude of it just yet,” he said. “I just know that we have so much more out there for us, so I’m eager to get back to work and continue to grow with these guys.”

A leader by nature, Hurts is already turning the page.

“I challenge everybody in that locker room to not only hold themselves accountable but also hold the men next to them accountable,” he said. “Coaches, trainers, janitors, everybody, it takes everybody. It takes a village, truly. That’s where my focus is.

“The focus is just getting better every day and learning like I’ve always learned, and as a team learn as we’ve always learned. I truly feel like there is a lot out there for us. We just have to go and take it.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Cowboys could lose key coach

The Denver Broncos are currently looking for a new defensive coordinator, and they may have found their man. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “The Broncos have requested permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, the source...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick

Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several decisions to make about their 2023 roster, starting with who's staying and who's going from the 2022 team. The Steelers have a number of free agents on both sides of the football that will need new contracts if they're going to continue their time in Pittsburgh. The team also has a few players who's cap hits take significant spikes next season, meaning decisions need to be made about their future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy