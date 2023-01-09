ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

By Reese Gorman at The Frontier, Clifton Adcock at The Frontier and Jennifer Palmer at Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQvsc_0k7xAx4L00

OKLAHOMA CITY — Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.

Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had resigned from the nonprofit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0Vij_0k7xAx4L00

It’s still unclear when Walters’ resignation will take effect and Denney declined to answer follow-up questions. She said an official statement is expected Monday morning.

Walters is set to be sworn in Monday, January 9. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Following the election, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma’s board voted 3-2 to allow Walters to continue running the organization until a replacement could be found, Denney confirmed. She said that the group planned to name an interim director on Monday.

Every Kid Counts Oklahoma paid Walters at least $120,000 in 2021, according to records obtained by The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. The organization reported Walters’ position as CEO as a full-time, 40-hour-a-week job. A financial disclosure form Walters filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission does not list his salary from the group.

By statute , the state superintendent of public instruction receives a salary of $124,373.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01936L_0k7xAx4L00

Walters won his race for state superintendent in November by nearly 15 percentage points. He campaigned on a message of helping implement private school vouchers and against critical race theory and what he called “left-wing indoctrination” in Oklahoma public schools.

Though Every Kid Counts Oklahoma does not reveal its largest donors, a joint investigation by The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch last year found that much of the organization’s funds come from national school privatization and charter school expansion advocates, including the Walton Family Foundation, the primary charitable outlet of the heirs to Walmart founder Sam Walton, and an education group founded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch.

The Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide charitable organization that allows donors to choose groups or projects to donate to, gave more than $1.2 million to Every Kid Counts Oklahoma in 2020 and another $1.2 million in 2021, tax records show . The grants were reported “to support EKCO’s general operations as they quarterback and broaden an education coalition of local and national partners to focus on high-quality education and reform.” Donations to EKCO were among the organization’s largest and among a few based outside of Arkansas.

Published in partnership with Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier under Creative Commons license . Free Press publishes this report as a collaborative effort to provide the best coverage of state issues that affect our readers.

The post Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 17

Stephen Myres
2d ago

just what does this supposedly NONprofit do that it can justify in any way a salary of that amount to any one person instead of using that money for what is collected for

Reply
7
Regina D Murrieta
2d ago

ohhhhh I'm sure he still has his hand there somewhere to line his pockets... there's always loop holes to be found with these janky politicians

Reply(1)
4
Ernie Willis
2d ago

I absolutely think we ought to have the opportunity to send our kids to private schools. just take the amount of money per student the state spends for students going to Oklahoma City public schools and give the parents a voucher for private schools. the kids will get much better education. without all the discrimination.

Reply(7)
3
Related
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

OK AG agreement with St. John Health System

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fund offering grants to homeowners

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering up to $35,000 in grants per household. According to OHFA, eligible expenses include mortgage, reinstatement, principal reduction, payment toward a partial claim or deferral, delinquent real estate taxes, restoration of homeowner’s insurance and delinquent HOA dues. For more...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersasc.com

Oklahoma surgery center offering Mako Robotics for joint replacements

Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is now the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics. The technology uses CT-based planning and data analytics during joint replacement surgeries, according to a Jan. 11 release. The first two knee surgeries at the surgery center using Mako SmartRobotics were performed Jan. 5.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

USDA offering grants for rural businesses

The Oklahoma USDA office is accepting applications for rural business development grants, to help business in rural areas. USDA's rural development director for Oklahoma, Kenneth Corn, spoke with KOCO about how the grants will help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
943
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy