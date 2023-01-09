ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wagner enjoys return to Seattle as Rams' ugly season ends

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6wBf_0k7xAuQA00

SEATTLE (AP) — Just as they did at the start of the season, the fans in Seattle had the opportunity on Sunday to show one of the Seahawks’ past greats what they felt about him.

Bobby Wagner was greeted with cheers and chants of his name while playing as an opponent in Seattle for the first time in his career, and he helped the struggling Los Angeles Rams take the playoff-hopeful home team to overtime.

“It’s fun playing in this stadium. We had a lot of great years,” Wagner said. “I’m grateful for the fans and the love that they showed. I’m grateful.”

Wagner and the Rams did their best to end Seattle’s playoff chances before the Seahawks came through to win 19-16 in OT.

The Rams ended the season with the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, a lengthy list of major injuries and questions about the future of several players and coach Sean McVay, who has made no secret of listening to offers to work in broadcasting.

“Anything as it relates to what is going to happen with me, like I said, I’m not thinking about that right now,” McVay said. “I’m appreciative of the way these guys finished up the season.”

Wagner’s return had a much different feel from when former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson made his return with Denver back in Week 1. Wilson was booed heavily. But Seahawks fans showed plenty of love to Wagner.

Wagner spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle, where he was a six-time All-Pro and one of the best defensive players in franchise history.

The appreciation Seattle fans have for Wagner — in contrast to Wilson, who alienated many before he was traded to the Broncos in the offseason — was most notable in the run-up to the game. While Wilson was jeered during the coin toss some four months ago, Wagner was greeted with a standing ovation and chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” as he walked out as the Rams’ only representative for the coin flip.

“In the beginning and walking off the field, it’s always love here,” Wagner said. “It’s always been that way. It will forever be that way.”

Getting a chance to play in Seattle again was a source of motivation for Wagner. The last time he was on the turf at Lumen Field, he hobbled off with a sprained knee suffered in Week 17 last season.

He was released by the Seahawks in March in a salary cap move. Once he signed with the Rams, playing again in Seattle was a priority.

“There’s a lot of doubters, people that kind of wrote me off before this year. And I think I silenced some of those,” Wagner said. “But I think the biggest thing for me was getting hurt last year on this field. I didn’t want that to be my last play on this field. God is good. I’m blessed to be able to come out and finish all these games and thankful for everybody that helped me get to this point.

“I’m grateful. I’m excited, and healthy and ready to do again.”

Wagner didn’t quite have the same influence on the game as he did when the teams met last month at SoFi Stadium. In that game, Wagner had seven tackles, two sacks and an interception.

On Sunday, he again had seven tackles, including one for loss, but no game-changing plays. He took a moment to acknowledge a large group of fans who stayed near the Rams’ tunnel as he walked off the field shortly after Jason Myers made the game-winning field goal in overtime.

“I saw him in pregame and we had some fun kind of punching at each other,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I thought he played really good again. He had some terrific plays today; bring out the best in him.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager

One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach

Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round

Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Saints let several games slip away, face cap issues trying to improve

Sunday's 10-7 loss to Carolina was frustratingly familiar for the Saints, as their 2022 season, like so many games along the way, was an opportunity that just didn't end well. "Obviously disappointed in the record," coach Dennis Allen said Monday, speaking to reporters. "It's certainly not the standard that we want to be here. Our goal is to win championships here. This year, in that regard, was not good enough. I think we all know that. We're going to work extremely hard this offseason to get those things fixed and put ourselves back in a position where we're competing for championships."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 3-pointers by Grant Newell and DeJuan Clayton that trimmed their deficit to 31-30 at halftime. Kymany Houinsou made a layup 15 seconds into the second half and Rodman made three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to cap a 15-2 run that made it 46-32 for WSU with 15:34 to play. California (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12), which was 2-of-12 shooting to open the second half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games. Detroit (9-8) fell just short of making the playoffs for the first time in six years and finished with its first winning record since 2017. The Lions’ win at Green Bay on Sunday night kept the Packers out of the postseason and provided another sign that the franchise finally has a bright future. “It just proves we’re on the right track,” Campbell said Monday. “The coaches that I have here, the players that we’ve drafted, the players that we’ve kept that were here before us, the free agents we’ve signed, it was the right decision.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy