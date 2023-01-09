Read full article on original website
WNDU
Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Iris Moran-Walton was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac...
wfft.com
UPDATE: missing Garrett teen has been found
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - UPDATE: The Garrett police department says Zoa Fitzgerald has been located. Garrett police were looking for the missing teen for about a day. Zoa Fitzcharles, 16, was last seen Tuesday in Garrett before police found her Wednesday evening.
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
WNDU
Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
WNDU
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
22 WSBT
Thousands begin wedding planning at Bridal Spectacular after pandemic slowdown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Thousands of soon-to-be brides across our area are beginning to plan their weddings. The 38th Annual Bridal Spectacular kicked off Sunday at the Century Center. The future brides got a firsthand look at various wedding planning resources from more than 70 vendors. Brides met...
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
22 WSBT
South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts "Celebration for a Dream" concert series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week. The concert series called “Celebration for a Dream” marks the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
22 WSBT
Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
wfft.com
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
WNDU
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WNDU
Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in Goshen last week. On Jan. 3, officers were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days returns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming back Winter Days!. You can see your favorite animals during the zoo's off season. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids and seniors, but admission is free for zoo members. Kids under 2-years-old can get in for...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for Benton Harbor health clinic after extensive water damage
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new healthcare clinic that opened in Benton Harbor in September closed right after Christmas. The weather is being blamed. A pipe in the ceiling above a second-story bathroom froze and burst. Flood damage has been estimated to be in the $250,000 range. The clinic...
95.3 MNC
Accused killer in 6-year-old girl’s molestation, death set for bench trial later this month
The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle will go to trial later this month. Anthony Hutchens is accused in the death of Grace Ross in March 2021 in the woods behind an apartment complex. He has been held at a detention center in Kokomo...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pole Struck by Impaired Driver
(Union Mills, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday was impaired. Officers before 1 a.m. were called to County Road 900 South in Union Mills. Police said a utility pole was broken and the driver climbed out of his badly damaged...
