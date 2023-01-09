ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

wfft.com

UPDATE: missing Garrett teen has been found

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - UPDATE: The Garrett police department says Zoa Fitzgerald has been located. Garrett police were looking for the missing teen for about a day. Zoa Fitzcharles, 16, was last seen Tuesday in Garrett before police found her Wednesday evening.
GARRETT, IN
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wfft.com

8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash

PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
PERU, IN
WNDU

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close

SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in Goshen last week. On Jan. 3, officers were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming back Winter Days!. You can see your favorite animals during the zoo's off season. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids and seniors, but admission is free for zoo members. Kids under 2-years-old can get in for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pole Struck by Impaired Driver

(Union Mills, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday was impaired. Officers before 1 a.m. were called to County Road 900 South in Union Mills. Police said a utility pole was broken and the driver climbed out of his badly damaged...
UNION MILLS, IN

