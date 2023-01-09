ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson

Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
DENVER, CO
KRON4 News

Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'

"I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!" Ciara wrote for her husband, after Denver ended their season at 5-12 Russell Wilson is looking towards the future after a tough first season with the Denver Broncos — his wife, Ciara, is cheering him on. On Sunday, the Broncos ended their season with five wins and 12 losses, far from what the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hoped for when he was traded to Denver from Seattle in March 2022. "You're trying to...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈 Top-seeded Chiefs await opponent as AFC playoffs begin

Even if Kansas City doesn't get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC's top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing. Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday's game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
