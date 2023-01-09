Read full article on original website
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategiesSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soonMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
Seahawks fans show massive gratitude to Lions with their wallets
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs. On top of Geno Smith, they have the Detroit Lions to thank for defeating the Green Bay Packers, which allowed them to get into the playoffs. Numerous Seahawks fans are showing their appreciation for the Lions with some donations. Many have sent...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'
"I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!" Ciara wrote for her husband, after Denver ended their season at 5-12 Russell Wilson is looking towards the future after a tough first season with the Denver Broncos — his wife, Ciara, is cheering him on. On Sunday, the Broncos ended their season with five wins and 12 losses, far from what the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hoped for when he was traded to Denver from Seattle in March 2022. "You're trying to...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Sean Payton reportedly could pass on Denver Broncos job for one specific reason
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos don’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach,
Why Seahawks QB Geno Smith is exactly what you want in a teammate
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith might not have logged the best outing of his life on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the former backup QB has had a phenomenal season in his first go as a starter in Seattle. Replacing...
1st-round draft pick Broncos traded to Seahawks will be 5th overall
Last spring, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton traded first-, second- and fifth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, plus first- and second-round picks in 2023, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks. In exchange for those picks and players,...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls
Kalen DeBoer's second UW team continues to climb in early rankings.
🏈 Top-seeded Chiefs await opponent as AFC playoffs begin
Even if Kansas City doesn't get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC's top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing. Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday's game...
Huskies Finish as Top 10 Team in Final Associated Press Ranking
Just five others had a better season record than Kalen DeBoer's Huskies.
How Kyle Shanahan Feels about Facing the Seahawks in the Playoffs
"I don't really look at it as you have to beat someone three times. I just look at it as we have to beat them on Saturday."
