Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s Liam Hendriks announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis on Sunday.

Hendriks made the announcement on his Instagram and shared that he will be starting treatment Monday.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star, according to The Associated Press.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days and do so on my own terms,” Hendriks said on Instagram.

“Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

The Chicago White Sox on Twitter shared their support for Hendrik and said “We’re all with you, Liam.’

The MLB released a statement from White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn, saying that the team doesn’t expect to have an update on Hendrik’s status before opening day.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months,” Hahn said in the statement. “Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.

According to the AP, Hendrik said he is “confident” that he will “make a full recovery” and get back to playing baseball.

The five-year survival rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is about 73.8%, the National Cancer Institute said, according to the AP. Some forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are aggressive while some grow slowly.

