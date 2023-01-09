Read full article on original website
Related
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
How Much Older Is Aaron Rodgers Than His Rumored New Girlfriend Mallory Edens?
Reports are swirling that Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers is dating someone new. Here's what we know about Mallory Edens and how much older the quarterback is than her.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
msn.com
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
Cris Collinsworth Goes Viral AGAIN For Being An Absolute Creep In The ’80s: “I Like Girls Who Aren’t Too Bright… High School Girls Love Me”
We all know Cris Collinsworth as the perky, always smiling NFL prime time broadcaster, who smiles so much it’s almost creepy. The guy has been in the booth calling games since 1990, and has ultimately become a staple of NFL prime time games over the past several years. But,...
Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season
DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Comments / 2