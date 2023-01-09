Read full article on original website
KYTV
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula. Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon.
ksgf.com
Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation Update: Springfield business owner gives donation funds to grieving family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A resolution in less than 48 hours since our On Your Side Investigation aired. A grieving Springfield family finally gets the donations from a fundraiser eight months ago. On Monday night, we introduced you to Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen. Their three-year-old little girl, Mackenzie, died...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close
A Christian boarding school in Cedar County, Missouri, that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. James Griffey said, “It sounds like something out of a horror movie. How is this a Christian organization?”. Griffey...
Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
KYTV
A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
The Place: January is National Braille Literacy Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you ever wanted to learn how to read in Braille? Local transcriber, Mary Weber shows Alyssa Kelly how easy it is with a little demonstration..
KYTV
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Coffee drive-thru to be built on Sunshine as Springfield City Council debate ends
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A debate over a coffee shop in Springfield ends with developers getting an okay from the city council. The city council granted the permit needed to move the “7 Brew” coffee shop out of its previous holding pattern with Springfield leaders. The city council returned Monday night after the issue was tabled for […]
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
KYTV
Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86. Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula. Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless. Officers describe Ray as...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
