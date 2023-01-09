ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

On Your Side Investigation Update: Springfield business owner gives donation funds to grieving family. KY3's Ashley Reynolds reports. Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula. Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

