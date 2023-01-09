MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec. The Kraken are now 4-0 on a seven-game trip to open the new year and have outscored opponents 26-8 during their overall win streak. “It’s a difficult month, right?” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “You’re gonna get into rhythms like this where you’re gonna be busy and play a lot of hockey, so it’s nice that we’ve been able to start it off successfully. That feels good. “Probably one of the bigger strengths of our group has been being able to enjoy the moment for a little while and then turn the page.”

