Mims wasn't targeted in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 11 catches for 186 yards on 25 targets. Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Mims has yet to score a touchdown in 30 career games. He received opportunities earlier in the season when the Jets dealt with injuries to other wideouts but struggled to do much with his chances while battling drops. It's hard to describe Mims as anything but a bust at this point, and given that he doesn't contribute on special teams, the 25-year-old wide receiver will be a candidate to get cut in training camp this summer barring a noticeable improvement during the Jets' offseason program.

15 HOURS AGO