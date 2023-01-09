Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views
Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember
Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Jaron Ennis Victory Over Chukhadzhian: “He Did What He Was Supposed To Do”
The expectations have reached unprecedented highs for Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The highly-ranked welterweight contender and Philadelphia native has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his bloody-thirsty knockout streak and effortless ability to fight out of both stances. With fans of the 25-year-old expecting him...
Boxing Scene
Demsey McKean Confident He Will Topple Anthony Joshua if Deal is Finalized
According to reports, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is a frontrunner to collide with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. McKean has confirmed that he's under consideration to face Joshua, who is slated to return to the ring in April. Joshua will attempt to recover after suffering back to back decision...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I Knew I Caught [Garcia] Good, But I Ain't Know I Caught Him Like That
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t realize that the left hand he landed toward the end of the eighth round had such a destructive effect on Hector Luis Garcia early Sunday morning. (photo by Ryan Hafey) That’s why a disappointed Davis stood in the center of the ring for...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Not Bothered About Being on Yarde’s Home Turf
Artur Beterbiev apparently could care less about having home court advantage. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia will face contender Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 in Yarde’s hometown of London at Wembley Arena. When asked, in a recent interview, if he is at all concerned...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: “I Know I Lost A Battle But Not The War”
Not for a single moment did Hector Luis Garcia appear unnerved over the monumental task that stood before him. This past weekend, January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Garcia squared off against the hard-hitting Gervonta Davis. Though he was given little to no chance in the eyes of oddsmakers, Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) was determined to continue his upward trajectory.
Boxing Scene
Stanionis Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair If Keith Thurman Is The Next Chosen Foe For Spence
After taking what he believes were the proper steps, Eimantas Stanionis is now banging his head against the wall as he’s run out of ideas. Following his hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev, there was an overwhelming belief that Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) would vault to the front of the championship line. However, the 28-year-old was left speechless as his title dreams were seemingly put on pause.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Scoring Until TKO Of Hector Luis Garcia: I Don’t Think It Was Close
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis’ assistant trainer told him between rounds at one point early Sunday morning that his fight with Hector Luis Garcia was close on the scorecards. Davis disagreed. The powerful southpaw from nearby Baltimore believes he belonged comfortably ahead of Garcia on the cards before Garcia...
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes on February 11 at OVO Wembley Arena
The Assassin’ has his next assignment: the electrifying Adam Azim (7-0, 6 KO’s) will return to the ring on Saturday, February 11 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England against undefeated South American Santos Reyes (12-0, 3 KO’s). With six consecutive stoppage victories - including November’s...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Looks Back at 2022, Previews The Landscape of 2023
IF WE ALL stick to the recipe the sport of boxing can cook up a storm across 2023 and, here at Queensberry, we are readying our ingredients for a five-star fighting feast. We’re one week into 2023, I believe boxing is about to put its best foot forward this year and make fights people want to see, both here in the UK and in other major territories such as the US.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. to Benn: You’re Going to Have to Be the Bad Guy Now; You’re Not the Golden Child
The sooner Conor Benn accepts he will never be embraced as a boxing hero, the easier the next phase of his career will be, according to Chris Eubank Jr. Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to fight each other in a highly anticipated generational grudge match in October, but their fight was scuttled after it was revealed that Benn tested positive for a banned substance, clomifene, a fertility drug that can promote the growth of testosterone levels when used by men. It was later revealed that Benn had tested positive for the same substance in the summer, something that neither Benn nor his handler, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, failed to disclose at the time of the initial revelations, thus giving the wrong impression to the public.
