The sooner Conor Benn accepts he will never be embraced as a boxing hero, the easier the next phase of his career will be, according to Chris Eubank Jr. Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to fight each other in a highly anticipated generational grudge match in October, but their fight was scuttled after it was revealed that Benn tested positive for a banned substance, clomifene, a fertility drug that can promote the growth of testosterone levels when used by men. It was later revealed that Benn had tested positive for the same substance in the summer, something that neither Benn nor his handler, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, failed to disclose at the time of the initial revelations, thus giving the wrong impression to the public.

1 DAY AGO