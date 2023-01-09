ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Mqly_0k7x977Y00

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s Liam Hendriks announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis on Sunday.

Hendriks made the announcement on his Instagram and shared that he will be starting treatment Monday.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star, according to The Associated Press.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days and do so on my own terms,” Hendriks said on Instagram.

“Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

The Chicago White Sox on Twitter shared their support for Hendrik and said “We’re all with you, Liam.’

The MLB released a statement from White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn, saying that the team doesn’t expect to have an update on Hendrik’s status before opening day.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months,” Hahn said in the statement. “Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.

According to the AP, Hendrik said he is “confident” that he will “make a full recovery” and get back to playing baseball.

The five-year survival rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is about 73.8%, the National Cancer Institute said, according to the AP. Some forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are aggressive while some grow slowly.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy