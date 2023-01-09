Read full article on original website
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Weather West: High Impact Storm Centered on Central CA
The following is an excerpt with permission from the Weather West Blog. Recent storms have brought a litany of flood and (especially) high wind impacts. It…has been a bit of a week in terms of storm impacts in Northern California. Although the effects of these powerful (and sometimes sneaky) storm events, the past 7 days have brought a verifiable onslaught of active and often damaging weather conditions to the northern half of the state. Following the high-impact New Year’s Eve storm (which most strongly affected the Central SF Bay Area into the Central Sierra foothills with very heavy flooding rains), multiple storms this past week have brought widespread wind damage and occasional flooding/mudslide issues. The much-discussed (and genuinely impressive) “bomb cyclone” did bring extreme winds over the ocean and to immediate coastal areas, especially from the North Coast south to San Mateo County. Widespread, sometimes severe wind damage (including countless downed trees and numerous, sometimes long-term power outages) was observed in these areas (as well as in a portion of the southern Sacramento Valley). Winds in some other spots, however weren’t as strong as predicted due to the somewhat odd structure of the storm’s rainbands (and lack of vertical mixing of ~100 mph winds just off the surface to ground level).
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
More than 65 million Californians are under a weather alert as strong wind and heavy rain brought flooding along the state’s coastline, killing at least a dozen people. Director of the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, Kelly Hubbard, joins News NOW to share how first responders are coping with the extreme conditions and what people should do if they’re impacted by the storm. Jan. 10, 2023.
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is in the forecast for California, as additional storms from the Pacific are expected to reach the western United States in the coming days. Multiple large and powerful storms have hit California since New Year's Eve, making for a disastrous start to 2023 for...
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Just three months ago 41 percent of California was experiencing extreme drought. That figure is now just 27 percent.
MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
Yet another “strong Pacific storm” is expected to hit Southern California Monday and is forecast to bring gusty winds, potential flooding and hazardous driving conditions, the National Weather Service says. The latest weather is a part of the same system that left as many as 300,000 people in...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking President Joe Biden to make an emergency declaration in response to a series of deadly storms, as the National Weather Service warned the "most potent system" would arrive Monday. The big picture: The latest in a barrage of destructive atmospheric rivers that've caused widespread...
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous.
