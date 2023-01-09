ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 auto industry predictions for investors to keep an eye on this year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working

While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Why Singapore isn't imposing new travel rules on visitors from China

Singapore's Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung told Parliament Monday that the government is not imposing new restrictions on travelers from China because limited flight capacity, combined with its current border policies, have resulted in few imported cases — and even fewer severe cases — coming from China.
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Britain to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Dnipro death toll rises to 18

Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors. Emergency workers said earlier they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris. "The rescue operation is ongoing. The fate of more than 40 people remains unknown," Reznichenko said, adding that the attack had destroyed 72 apartments and damaged more than 230.
Neom: Saudi Arabia's $500 billion bet to build a futuristic city

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city, Neom, in its desert from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a.k.a. MBS's brainchild. The project plans to cover an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts, costing $500 billion. Watch the video above to find out why MBS is betting on this city.
