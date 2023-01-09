Read full article on original website
China reports huge rise in Covid deaths after WHO criticized Beijing for heavily undercounting
China said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month. In early December, Beijing abruptly dismantled its strict three-year anti-virus regime of frequent testing, travel curbs. The World Health Organization said this week that China was heavily under-reporting deaths...
10 auto industry predictions for investors to keep an eye on this year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working
While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Why Singapore isn't imposing new travel rules on visitors from China
Singapore's Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung told Parliament Monday that the government is not imposing new restrictions on travelers from China because limited flight capacity, combined with its current border policies, have resulted in few imported cases — and even fewer severe cases — coming from China.
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Earnings season will derail year's early risk-on rally, Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Financial Group CIO Peter Boockvar on what the latest inflation read means for the market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Maybe we're in an environment that's, 'Don't fight the bond market,' says Ed Yardeni
Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research on where he sees the markets heading in 2023. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Odyssey Capital Advisor's Jason Snipe, Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone, DCLA's Sarat Sethi and Cerity's Jim Lebenthal.
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Op-ed: Oil CEO Sultan Al Jaber is the ideal person to lead the UN climate conference this year
ABU DHABI -- If the world gets lucky, this could be the year fossil fuel producers and climate activists bury their hatchets and join hands to reduce emissions and ensure our planet's future. If that sounds hopelessly Utopian, take that up with the leaders of this resource-rich, renewables-generating Middle Eastern...
Britain to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Dnipro death toll rises to 18
Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors. Emergency workers said earlier they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris. "The rescue operation is ongoing. The fate of more than 40 people remains unknown," Reznichenko said, adding that the attack had destroyed 72 apartments and damaged more than 230.
Investing in last year's top 10 stocks is 'a recipe for disaster,' expert says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
Neom: Saudi Arabia's $500 billion bet to build a futuristic city
Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city, Neom, in its desert from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a.k.a. MBS's brainchild. The project plans to cover an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts, costing $500 billion. Watch the video above to find out why MBS is betting on this city.
U.S. will hit its debt limit Thursday, start taking steps to avoid default, Yellen warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
