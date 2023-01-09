No. 2 - Bryce Young, Alabama QB. In this scenario, the Chicago Bears likely take either Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter rather than trading out of the first overall pick. As a result, Sunday's potentially devastating win suddenly becomes a wash, and Houston is still able to land the presumed top quarterback of the 2023 class. Young is a Heisman Trophy winner that displays poise beyond his years in the pocket, while also having the arm and mobility to make plays when improvising. Johnston has helped lead TCU on an improbable run to the national title game, and at 6-foot-4 with a combined 10 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 title game and CFP semis, he could be the perfect No. 1 receiver to pair with Young.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO