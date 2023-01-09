ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

LMC
2d ago

Just another reason to let California drop in the ocean. Or maybe have the fans pretend they’re homeless! California let’s homeless people do whatever they want!

The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA's Stetson Bennett to work at Raising Cane's in Athens | When to go see him

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is when Bennett celebrated at the same restaurant after the 2022 championship. Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they can see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia

ATLANTA — UGA is set to square off against TCU or the 2023 CFP National Championship tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Unfortunately, not everyone can hop on a plane to fly out to Los Angeles to be part of the festivities. But never fear, there are plenty...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's which former Dawgs are at CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships. 11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:
INGLEWOOD, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU. Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history. Stetson Bennett finished his...
FORT WORTH, TX

