ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy