Rams' Baker Mayfield on future: 'I'm a starting quarterback'

SEATTLE -- After a whirlwind end of the season with the Los Angeles Rams , quarterback Baker Mayfield said he doesn't know where he'll end up next season but he does know he's "good enough to be a starting quarterback."

"I have no doubt about that," Mayfield said after the Rams' Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks . "Today I'm not real happy with how I played. I'm going to kick myself over and over for not putting that ball on the sideline for Van [Jefferson] on that last play. But, no, I know I'm a starting quarterback. I'm confident in that. And we'll just see what happens."

When asked if he's looking to be a starter somewhere next season, Mayfield said, "It's got to be the best opportunity."

"I'm not going to just go chase a check to go start and play," Mayfield said. "After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it's going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it's going to be a big-time decision."

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Dec. 6, just three days after the team placed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. Rams coach Sean McVay has said he expects Stafford to have a healthy offseason, despite a season where the quarterback twice spent time in the concussion protocol.

In five games for the Rams, Mayfield completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in 2018, was playing on the final season of his rookie contract after the Cleveland Browns picked up his fifth-year option in April 2021. Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in July, where he played in seven games. At the time he was waived by the Panthers, Mayfield ranked last in the NFL in Total QBR among qualified quarterbacks with a rating of 18.2.

Mayfield said he's "thankful" for his time in Los Angeles, saying, "This place has been unbelievable for me." He also said he learned during his short stint with the Rams that "the best version of me is somebody that comes in and just elevates everybody else."

"And just to bring that same energy every day and try and lead everybody as best I can and control that," Mayfield said. "And that's what I'm very good at. I know that. That's what's gotten me this far. So, it's brought the back to square one mentality for me and I'm very happy and thankful for that."