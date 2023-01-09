ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 7PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 7PM” game were:

4-7-1-8

(four, seven, one, eight)

KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
KXL

261 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows that 261 Oregonians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. 36 of those patients are in the ICU. Oregon’s test positivity rate is about 9 percent.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall

The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Construction Jobs In Oregon Are At Historic Levels, According To The State Economy

Construction Jobs In Oregon: In November, the construction sector in Oregon employed 121,200 people on a seasonally adjusted basis, setting a new record high. After the COVID recession, when it fell to roughly 100,000 jobs in April 2020, the sector soon recovered. As one of Oregon’s strongest industries in 2022, it has grown quickly. Prior to that, the sector added jobs gradually and quickly from 2013 to 2019 after a protracted downturn from 2009 to 2012, during which time employment stayed around 70,000 for several years following the 2008–09 recession.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
