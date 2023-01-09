Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
Boston has a need at the catcher position
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Ducks Game Picks
Two teams with wildly different aspirations will collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton Oilers (-255) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+205) Total: 6.5 (O -130, U +106) It was a rough start for the Oilers’ Western Conference road trip, which saw them drop a meeting with the...
Report: Youkilis to be NESN's primary Red Sox commentator
BOSTON -- When Dennis Eckersley announced his impending retirement last summer, Red Sox fans immediately wondered who might be stepping in as the primary color commentator for NESN's Red Sox television broadcasts.The answer appears to be Kevin Youkilis.The former Red Sox corner infielder debuted in the broadcast booth for some games last year but will now become the main voice alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.Cotillo added that Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar and possibly Tim Wakefield will help round out the rotation of broadcast voices.Youkilis debuted as a studio analyst with NESN in 2021...
Paul Pierce makes shocking admission on why Rajon Rondo should be included in the Hall of Fame
Paul Pierce reveals how his former teammate, Rajon Rondo put aside his ego to work for the greater good of the Boston Celtics.
How This Act By Red Sox Management Convinced Rafael Devers To Sign Deal
Rafael Devers officially is a long-term member of the Red Sox. Boston made his 10-year deal official and held a news conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a number of questions heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but fans know they’ll have Devers on the team for the long run.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare trade inside the division in an attempt to get some return for recently DFA'd southpaw.
Intriguing Former All-Star Would Be Solid Option To Improve Red Sox Rotation Flexibility
Boston's starting rotation has plenty of question marks heading into 2023
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Both teams enter this matchup with win streaks on the line as the Nashville Predators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nashville Predators (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-176) Total: 6 (O -106, U -115) The Predators are playing well, posting four straight victories and owning a 7-1-2 record over their...
FOX Sports
Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers...
FOX Sports
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by...
Yardbarker
Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game
With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
David Pastrnak Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week As Bruins Keep Rolling
David Pastrnak put an exclamation point on his impressive week Sunday, recording a hat trick as the Boston Bruins smoked the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 at Honda Center. The NHL recognized Pastrnak for his recent tear Monday by naming him the league’s First Star of the Week. Pastrnak scored seven...
FOX Sports
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
NHL
Brind'Amour, Montgomery, DeBoer, Cassidy named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Will guide respective divisions in 3-on-3 tournament in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan), Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Of Course Bo Horvat Should Be Bruins Trade Deadline Target
The NHL trade deadline is still about two months away, but it can’t hurt to start looking at potential options for the NHL-leading Bruins. The March 3 deadline will be here before we know it, and by then, Boston might already be locked into a playoff spot. The Bruins have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, and if this really is one last kick at the can, the opening boots look sent out of a rocket launcher.
NESN
