The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak

The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Ducks Game Picks

Two teams with wildly different aspirations will collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton Oilers (-255) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+205) Total: 6.5 (O -130, U +106) It was a rough start for the Oilers’ Western Conference road trip, which saw them drop a meeting with the...
CBS Boston

Report: Youkilis to be NESN's primary Red Sox commentator

BOSTON -- When Dennis Eckersley announced his impending retirement last summer, Red Sox fans immediately wondered who might be stepping in as the primary color commentator for NESN's Red Sox television broadcasts.The answer appears to be Kevin Youkilis.The former Red Sox corner infielder debuted in the broadcast booth for some games last year but will now become the main voice alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.Cotillo added that Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar and possibly Tim Wakefield will help round out the rotation of broadcast voices.Youkilis debuted as a studio analyst with NESN in 2021...
NESN

How This Act By Red Sox Management Convinced Rafael Devers To Sign Deal

Rafael Devers officially is a long-term member of the Red Sox. Boston made his 10-year deal official and held a news conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a number of questions heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but fans know they’ll have Devers on the team for the long run.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Both teams enter this matchup with win streaks on the line as the Nashville Predators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nashville Predators (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-176) Total: 6 (O -106, U -115) The Predators are playing well, posting four straight victories and owning a 7-1-2 record over their...
FOX Sports

Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers...
FOX Sports

Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by...
Yardbarker

Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game

With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
FOX Sports

Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
NHL

Brind'Amour, Montgomery, DeBoer, Cassidy named NHL All-Star Game coaches

Will guide respective divisions in 3-on-3 tournament in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan), Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NESN

Of Course Bo Horvat Should Be Bruins Trade Deadline Target

The NHL trade deadline is still about two months away, but it can’t hurt to start looking at potential options for the NHL-leading Bruins. The March 3 deadline will be here before we know it, and by then, Boston might already be locked into a playoff spot. The Bruins have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, and if this really is one last kick at the can, the opening boots look sent out of a rocket launcher.
