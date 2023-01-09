ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

0-2-2-0, FB: 5

(zero, two, two, zero; FB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 9th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Following hundreds of migrants who made their way into Florida over the past week – including closing down the Dry Tortugas National Park, the Coast Guard has begun mass deportations. On Sunday, 273 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba. On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard and state law enforcement agencies to assist local governments with the surge in illegal immigration into the state. There’s been a greater than 400% increase in illegal immigrants in Florida year over year in the most recent quarter.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy