Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-6-3, FB: 5

(six, six, three; FB: five)

CBS Miami

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion

TALLAHASSEE -We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.35 billion for the drawing on Friday the 13th. It has a cash value of $707.9 million. If won at that amount, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega...
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery has announced that 65-year-old Liem Le of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. Le purchased his winning ticket from Circle K,...
CLERMONT, FL
WMBB

Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WESH

Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
APOPKA, FL
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

