Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

TALLAHASSEE -We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.35 billion for the drawing on Friday the 13th. It has a cash value of $707.9 million. If won at that amount, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO