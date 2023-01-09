ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

