Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

For months Coloradoans have been speaking out about rising energy bills."I feel trapped. There's no alternative you either take this or you freeze to death, Barbara Drennan told CBS News Colorado in December, concerned about how they'll afford other necessities."It's squeezing me out of money I need just to buy food, clothing, pay for my car insurance," Cathy Mesorole said.In some cases, those bills are more than doubling."$344.38," she said, looking at her latest bill.Their concerns are being felt by the organization set up to help.Theresa Kullen is the program manager for Colorado's low-income energy assistance program (LEAP)."While heating costs...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO