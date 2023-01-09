Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

After nearly a year of waiting, will Florida sports betting return? Floridians did get to enjoy legal Florida sports betting for a brief moment in 2021, but an ongoing legal battle with the Seminole Tribe shut Florida mobile sports betting down. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole are still functioning, but all sports betting in Florida has been halted for over a year. There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. The hope now is that the case involving Florida sportsbooks will reach a conclusion that makes both sides happy, possibly leading to Florida online sportsbooks relaunching later in 2023.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO