ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

5-5, FB: 5

(five, five; FB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, speedy promos

After nearly a year of waiting, will Florida sports betting return? Floridians did get to enjoy legal Florida sports betting for a brief moment in 2021, but an ongoing legal battle with the Seminole Tribe shut Florida mobile sports betting down. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole are still functioning, but all sports betting in Florida has been halted for over a year. There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. The hope now is that the case involving Florida sportsbooks will reach a conclusion that makes both sides happy, possibly leading to Florida online sportsbooks relaunching later in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion

TALLAHASSEE -We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.35 billion for the drawing on Friday the 13th. It has a cash value of $707.9 million. If won at that amount, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Market woes hit Florida pension plans, here's what you need to know

TALLAHASSEE - Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 - similar to pension-system losses across the country. The New York-based Equable, which focuses on public retirement-system issues, said in a report issued Tuesday that the state of pensions at the end of 2022 was "fragile." The...
FLORIDA STATE
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 9th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Following hundreds of migrants who made their way into Florida over the past week – including closing down the Dry Tortugas National Park, the Coast Guard has begun mass deportations. On Sunday, 273 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba. On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard and state law enforcement agencies to assist local governments with the surge in illegal immigration into the state. There’s been a greater than 400% increase in illegal immigrants in Florida year over year in the most recent quarter.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy