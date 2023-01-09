Read full article on original website
Brad Reynolds
3d ago
Smart people. talking about accountability to THE PERSON doing the crime, not the inanimate object they committed the crime with... if this was the subject matter across the US, we COULD see a reduction in crime and deaths from crime...
Reply
2
Related
kbsi23.com
5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to southern Illinois drive-by shootings, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Five people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into drive-by shootings in southern Illinois, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says a series of drive-by shootings have happened in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale over the past several...
wrul.com
Bailey Charged With Aggravated Battery; Perusky Arrested On White County Warrant
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail following their arrests by the Carmi Police Department on Tuesday. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers arrested 30 year old Tiffany Perusky at the Dollar General Store on a Failure to Appear warrant. Bond for Persusky was set at $500. No court date has been set at this time.
wevv.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest
METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
kbsi23.com
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Jackson school bus Monday morning. It happened on Jackson Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Assistant Chief Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department says there were students on the bus, but couldn’t confirm the number during the preliminary stage. He says no one on the bus was injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
KFVS12
Juvenile accused of assaulting officer at McCracken Co. juvenile detention center
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man. A coordinated investigation between police in Benton and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office leads to an arrest in the sexual exploitation of two minors. Man accused...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
Comments / 3