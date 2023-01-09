ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KANSAS STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
KAKE TV

Supreme Court refuses appeals, finalizing Carr brothers death sentences

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear more appeals from the Carr brothers, meaning their convictions and sentences are considered final. Johnathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the deaths of four people in Wichita, Kan. in 2000. The brothers have exhausted their direct appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear any more.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy