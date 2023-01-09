Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KAKE TV
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear more appeals from the Carr brothers, meaning their convictions and sentences are considered final. Johnathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the deaths of four people in Wichita, Kan. in 2000. The brothers have exhausted their direct appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear any more.
