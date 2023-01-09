TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear more appeals from the Carr brothers, meaning their convictions and sentences are considered final. Johnathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the deaths of four people in Wichita, Kan. in 2000. The brothers have exhausted their direct appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear any more.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO