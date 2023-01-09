Read full article on original website
WSAW
Marshfield, The Boson Company, to host Snow Fest on Jan. 28
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boson Company is hosting a family-friendly winter event ‘Snow Fest’ in coordination with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Visit Marshfield. The event will be held on Jan. 28 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield. This...
WSAW
Wausau to host national curling, pickleball tournaments
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tournaments for pickleball and curling will bring people from around the country in the coming months to see what Wausau has to offer. Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said people are going to discover the city’s hidden gems. “This is cool. What’s going on downtown is cool. What we see going on at the powerhouse and the depot is cool. What we see at Granite Peak and the expansion coming there is cool,” said Eckmann.
WSAW
Tickets still available for Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Children of all ages will get the chance to meet their favorite fairy tale characters this weekend during the upcoming Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point. The Playhouse Theatre Group of Central Wisconsin hosts the annual immersive theatrical event. Actors dress up as various characters...
WSAW
Rhinelander FLBA/DECA students collect hundreds of jeans in annual drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA’s 2022-2023 Jeans for Teens drive has come to an end after collecting 426 pairs of jeans this year. This was the eighth year of the Jeans for Teens drive and Rhinelander High School is thanking everyone in the community and surrounding areas who participated in the drive.
WSAW
Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raise over $100K for 2023 donations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday at their big reveal celebration, Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual awards celebration. The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists. Marathon...
WSAW
Presentation on Unhoused Population
Stevens Point Warming Center seeking more volunteers, donations as need increases. Forum attendees discuss how Marsy's Law affects the criminal justice system in Marathon Co. Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
WSAW
DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Expect additional rounds for patchy dense fog to develop during the morning hours through Friday. Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point
The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
WSAW
USDA Forest Service to waive day fees at Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest for “fee-free days”
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For the winter recreation season on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, this fee waiver applies to some trailheads where visitors might normally pay a $5 day-use fee.
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
WSAW
Park City Cares Foundation awards nearly $10K in scholarships, grants
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park City Cares Foundation recently approved grants for local technical colleges and awarded scholarships to high school students in the community. The foundation is connected to Park City Credit Union, and it aims to enhance the community by providing opportunities for financial literacy and educational growth. One way in which the Foundation achieves this mission is by offering scholarship and grant opportunities to students and community-based projects.
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
WSAW
Traffic impacted on North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to watermain break
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Traffic will be impacted near the 1700 block of North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to a watermain break. That area is near Starbucks. According to city crews repair work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately four days to complete.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Freezing drizzle & fog early Wednesday morning, light snow later
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Expect additional rounds for patchy dense fog to develop during the morning hours through Friday. Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.
WSAW
Pittsville teacher selected for prestigious D.C. leadership program
PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Pittsville Elementary teacher has been selected as one of a handful of teachers to visit Washington, D.C. this summer. Kate Van Haren teaches fourth-grade Wisconsin History, fifth-grade US History, and fourth-grade reading. Van Haren will travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the inaugural class of David M. Rubenstein Master Teachers in the White House Historical Association’s seventh annual White House History Teacher Institute.
WSAW
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser sees continued success with big game against Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin men’s basketball lost on Tuesday night, but Stevens Point’s own Joey Hauser showed his skills on his home state’s court for rival Michigan State. Hauser scored 20 points, his third 20-point game of the season, in Michigan State’s 69-65 win over Wisconsin....
WSAW
NTC Veterinarian Technology Program developing future vets during industry staff shortage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From hamsters to horses, students at Northcentral Technical College’s Veterinarian Technology Program are working to become future caretakers of the animal world. Before they enter the program, students must first have the education to fit the bill. “We encourage students to have a good, solid...
WSAW
CWA travelers affected by morning FAA computer outage
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning travelers at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee were delayed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer outage impacting domestic flights. At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and about 45 minutes...
