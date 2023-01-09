ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season

He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
Where Patriots are scheduled to pick in 2023 NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The offseason has arrived for the New England Patriots, whose season came to a merciful end Sunday afternoon with a 35-23 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. The Patriots will be postseason spectators for the second time in the last three years, giving Bill Belichick and company ample time to retool for 2023.There should be some changes to the roster with a number of free agents, and there should be even bigger changes on the coaching staff given the season-long struggles of the offense and special teams. But those are just assumptions, based on everything we saw over...
If Pats want changes on offensive staff, they better act quick

FOXBORO -- The Patriots began their offseason evaluation process on Monday, less than 24 hours after the season came to an end with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. If Bill Belichick ultimately determines that he wants to make changes to his offensive coaching staff -- and many, many people are really hoping that he does -- they better act fast.Belichick didn't say much about where he'll go with his staff when he held his postmortem Zoom with reporters on Monday. But it obviously did not work out with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the show on...
