El Paso, TX

EL Paso Democrats blast GOP for ‘stunts, gimmicks and lies’ on immigration

By Dave Burge
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Democratic Party blasted Republicans for “only offering stunts, gimmicks and lies that continue to divide this nation further.”

The local Democratic Party issued a statement welcoming President Joe Biden to the Borderland Sunday and countering a hand-delivered letter that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave to the president, telling Biden to “do your job” on immigration.

The local Democratic Party praised the president for coming to El Paso, saying the trip will give him a “first-hand look at this humanitarian crisis and how our community has stepped up to the plate to assist with clothing, food, and shelter.

“Biden and Democratic leaders like Congresswoman Escobar have mentioned before our immigration system is broken,” the statement from the Democratic Party read.

“That has been true for decades now, regardless of which party has held the White House. This current historic number of migrants – fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba – has nothing to do with the party in power in Washington.

“We deserve a safe and secure border and solutions. Instead, U.S. and Texas Republicans have only offered stunts, gimmicks, and lies that continue to divide this nation further,” the statement continued.

“The only solution that they have given us is their continued support of a wall and busing migrants for photo ops. That is not a solution,” the statement added.

The local Democratic Party also listed the following steps that the Biden-Harris administration has done to deal with immigration and border security:

* 23,000 agents working to secure the border and will soon be hiring 300 more – the first increase since 2011.

*Taken thousands of smugglers off the streets.

*Caught record levels of fentanyl before it reaches border.

*Bringing leaders across the Western Hemisphere together to limit disorderly migration throughout the region.

*Installing state-of-the-art border security technologies like automated surveillance towers and linear ground detection systems.

*Surging additional asylum officers and immigration judges to review asylum cases, intending to bring processing times down from months to days.

*Increasing support for border communities and NGOs assisting migrants.

During his visit, President Biden will also see what additional steps will help address “some of the most acute challenges here in El Paso,” the local Democratic Party stated.

“This is a long project to fix all of the problems in an immigration system that has been broken for far too long, but with President Biden and Veronica Escobar in Congress, they will have solutions rather than stunts,” the local Democratic Party added in its statement.

