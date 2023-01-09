Read full article on original website
King tides returning to Bay Area, increasing flood risk amid storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days. The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides […]
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
Another 'Major' Pacific Storm Is On Its Way To California
Here's when and where it will strike.
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
KRON4
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
Phys.org
Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say
California faces a "parade of storms" over the next several weeks, on top of recent deluges that have killed at least 12 people, caused flooding, knocked out power and forced evacuations and school closures up and down the coast. Given the Mediterranean climate of the state's coastal areas, wet winters...
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
natureworldnews.com
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area
Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
foxla.com
Atmospheric river slamming California with widespread flooding, ‘direct threat to life and property’
One week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain and flooding to California, and then another storm soaked the region over the weekend, the Golden State is again the target of a powerful atmospheric river storm that forecasters say is a "direct threat to life and property." And more...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Extreme winds batter Northern California; gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in some places
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
"Most potent" in barrage of atmospheric rivers threatens California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking President Joe Biden to make an emergency declaration in response to a series of deadly storms, as the National Weather Service warned the "most potent system" would arrive Monday. The big picture: The latest in a barrage of destructive atmospheric rivers that've caused widespread...
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
