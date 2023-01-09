ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
Extreme winds batter Northern California; gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in some places

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
